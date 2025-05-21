BuuPass Recognised as ‘Most Innovative Online Travel Booking Solutions in Africa’ by International Explorer

The Team at BuuPass

NAIROBI, KENYA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuuPass , East Africa's leading digital mobility platform, has been awarded the prestigious "Most Innovative Online Travel Booking Solutions in Africa" recognition by International Explorer, a renowned global travel authority.The accolade celebrates BuuPass's approach to digitalising travel across the African continent, addressing longstanding challenges in Africa's transportation sector, including accessibility and payment barriers.Featured prominently in International Explorer's latest issue , BuuPass was lauded for pioneering technology solutions that have uplifted how people book and access transportation services throughout Eastern Africa."At BuuPass, innovation isn't just about technology—it's about creating real-world solutions that make travel more accessible, affordable, and efficient for everyday Africans," said Sonia Kabra, Co-founder at BuuPass. "This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in digital mobility solutions and present Africans with a life without borders."Since its founding, BuuPass has established partnerships with major transportation providers across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, and Rwanda, processing a substantial volume of bookings annually. The company's recent initiatives, including the #HakunaStress campaign offering door-to-hotel shuttle services, exemplifies its continuous innovation in the travel space.Founded in 2016, the company has transformed travel booking through its innovative digital solutions, processing numerous transactions annually across bus, shuttle, train, and airline services.The company remains focused on leveraging technology to overcome infrastructure challenges and create seamless travel experiences throughout the region. BuuPass continues to set the standard for travel technology in Africa.The full feature on BuuPass can be found in the current issue of International Explorer magazine on pages 14-15.

