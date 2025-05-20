TAIWAN, May 20 - President Lai welcomes President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Republic of Palau with military honors

President Lai Ching-te welcomed President Surangel Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau and his wife on the afternoon of May 20 with full military honors. In remarks, President Lai stated that this year marks the 26th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries, and that we have supported one another, overcome all kinds of challenges, and deepened cooperation across various domains. He expressed hope that, going forward, we can work together to make even greater contributions to the world. He said he looks forward to this visit allowing our two countries to enjoy even closer relations and together create even more fruitful outcomes as a result of our cooperation.

The welcome ceremony began at 4:00 p.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Lai and President Whipps each delivered remarks after a 21-gun salute, the playing of the two countries’ national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today, I am delighted to welcome President Whipps, First Lady Valerie Whipps, and their delegation with full military honors as they make this state visit to Taiwan. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincerest greetings to President Whipps and the esteemed members of the delegation.

President Whipps is visiting Taiwan again following his reelection last year. His decisive victory in that election not only demonstrated the Palauan people’s support and trust in him but also highlighted the values of freedom and democracy shared by Taiwan and Palau.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries. Along the way, we have supported one another, overcome all kinds of challenges, and deepened cooperation across many domains. In particular, over the past several years, Taiwan has actively engaged with the world. I would like to thank President Whipps and the government of the Republic of Palau for continuing to back Taiwan’s international participation at events around the globe.

In the future, Taiwan will work with Palau to make even greater contributions to the world. I anticipate that through President Whipps’s visit, our two countries will enjoy even closer relations and together create even more fruitful outcomes as a result of our cooperation. I wish you a pleasant and successful visit.

President Whipps then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

Good afternoon, President Lai Ching-te, Vice President [Bi-khim] Hsiao, distinguished officials, Ambassador [Jessica C.] Lee (黎倩儀). On behalf of the first lady and the delegation from Palau, alii and good afternoon. President Lai, it’s only been a year since we were here celebrating your inauguration, and it is indeed a profound honor to stand before you today and witness this remarkable precision, professionalism, and pride displayed by the Taiwan Honor Guard. Their discipline, their dedication, and their unwavering commitment to duty are an inspiration to us, and not only to the people of Taiwan, but to all who cherish peace, order, and freedom in our region.

And as president of the Republic of Palau, I bring you warm greetings from our people and express our deepest respect for the enduring friendship between our nations. Taiwan and Palau share more than diplomatic ties; we share common values, democracy, mutual respect, and a steadfast belief in the rule of law. This honor guard stands as a symbol of those values. Every step, every salute, and every formation speak not only to military excellence, but to the character of the people who defend peace and help uphold dignity and honor.

In today’s world, where peace is often challenged and freedom is tested, it is heartening to know that there are those who stand firm, not for aggression, but for stability; not for power, but for principle. So these young men and women who serve in this honor guard and this elite unit, you are more than soldiers. You are ambassadors of your nation’s strength, discipline, and grace. Your service uplifts your nation’s image and strengthens the bonds we hold dear.

May you continue to serve with excellence, with courage, and humility. And on behalf of the people of Palau, I thank you, President Lai. May our partnership grow stronger, our region more peaceful, and our futures more secure through the values we share. Thank you, mesulang, xiexie.

Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.