Africa Month an opportunity for Africa to rewrite its future

By Nomonde Mnukwa

The commemoration of Africa Month in May, and particularly Africa Day on 25 May, remains a pivotal moment for the African continent to showcase its cultural heritage, economic potential, and pan-African spirit to the world.

Africa Month commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now known as the African Union (AU). Its commemoration is a timeless reminder that in May 1963, against all odds, 32 Heads of independent African States met in Addis Ababa Ethiopia to sign the Charter creating Africa’s first post-independence continental institution.

The founding fathers, through the OAU Charter, recognised that freedom, equality, justice and dignity were essential to the aspirations of the African people. This was a turning point for the African continent, as it pioneered continental unity aimed at encouraging nation building and freedom from oppression.

The AU also played a crucial role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. The organisation advocated for international sanctions, isolating the regime diplomatically and economically, and supporting anti-apartheid movements across the continent and globally.

In celebrating this milestone South Africa will join the continent in acknowledging progress; while also reflecting on common challenges we face in a global environment. The African Union is this year celebrating Africa Month under the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”.

This theme underscores the AU's commitment to address historical injustices, including the trans-Atlantic slave trade, colonialism, apartheid, and genocide. It builds on decades of advocacy and collaboration, aimed at fostering unity and establishing mechanisms for reparative justice on a global scale.

Reparations are not merely about addressing historical wrongs but also to prevent their future occurrence. They include financial reparations, including compensatory payments to African nations and communities affected by colonial exploitation. In South Africa, reparations for human rights abuses during apartheid were a focus of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The TRC recommended several reparations measures for victims of gross human rights violations, including financial grants and community rehabilitation programmes. While the TRC focused on reparations, it also deliberated on the repatriation of the remains of activists who died far away from home, and it formed part of building a just and equitable future.

This year’s Africa Month coincides with South Africa having assumed the Presidency of the G20, which culminates with the hosting of the G20 Summit at the end of the year. Over the course of our G20 Presidency, our country will foster collaboration among G20 members and wider society to address pressing global political issues and find sustainable solutions that prioritise the wellbeing of all people. Our approach has therefore inspired our G20 Presidency theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

The G20 Presidency is a perfect platform and a valuable opportunity for the AU as permanent member of the G20 to further strengthen the voice of Africa and the global South.

One of the key priorities of the G20 will focus on how Africa can best use its critical minerals for growth and development and to benefit the people of the continent.

As we host the G20 and commemorate Africa Month, let us use these opportunities to change the narrative of our continent and showcase our best offerings to the world. The more Africa is perceived positively, the more it will be able to attract foreign direct investments that will benefit its people and improve their living standards.

Nomonde Mnukwa is Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System.