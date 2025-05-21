Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Rayno Nel on historic victory at 2025 World's Strongest Man Competition

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has extended his congratulations to Rayno Nel on becoming the first African and first man from outside Europe and North America to win the prestigious World's Strongest Man title.

South Africa is beaming with pride as the rookie competitor made history on the global stage over the weekend in Sacramento, USA. It was not just a personal victory, but a continental milestone. As a former Cheetahs rugby player turned world champion strongman, Rayno showed the world what South Africans are made of: grit, determination, and unstoppable courage.

At the end of 2024, South Africa hosted the Strongman Champions League for the first time, with the vision of someday seeing a South African reaching the top of this sport. For it to have happened this quickly, however, was a welcome surprise.

From his Varsity Cup days at Central University of Technology to lifting the ultimate title in strength sports, Rayno’s journey has been one of sheer resilience and national pride. His win is a reminder that greatness does not ask for permission, it announces itself. And Rayno, in his rookie season, announced South Africa's presence in this global sport in the boldest way possible.

The Minister recalled how Nel reached out to him for support in the early stages of his journey in strongman competitions.

"When Rayno approached me, he spoke with humility but had the fire of a champion. I told him then that I will stand behind him. Today, South Africa and the entire African continent celebrates with him."

Minister McKenzie concluded by saluting Nel’s passion and perseverance: "To see him raise the South African flag on such a massive platform, and to hear his words of pride for his country, is a moment I, and this nation, will not forget.

“South Africa salutes you."

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates