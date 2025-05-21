AngelSchool.vc Crosses 1,400 LPs — Proving Power of Network-Driven Education

Jed Ng, Founder, Angel School Angel School Masterclass Venture Fundamentals

AngelSchool.vc hits 1,400+ LPs with zero marketing, fueled by community and top-tier angel investing programs. Learn more at www.angelschool.vc.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelSchool.vc, a global angel investor network and accelerator for emerging venture investors, has crossed a significant milestone—onboarding over 1,400 Limited Partners (LPs) into its network. The platform achieved this by leveraging network effects, organic engagement, and an investor education approach centered on values.Established by experienced investor Jed Ng, AngelSchool.vc is revolutionizing how emerging angel investors get educated, networked, and empowered. Its phenomenal growth is built on an innovative model that bridges expert training with real-world action and an active peer-to-peer network."Exceeding more than 1,400 LPs is a testament in itself that what we're building is taking hold. We're on a mission to build the largest and most scalable angel syndicate on the planet. We're just getting started”, stated Jed Ng, AngelSchool.vc founder. "Our simple equation is to give deep value, emphasize results, and build a community that gets stronger through teamwork. When individuals acquire genuine skills and experience tangible returns, they automatically spread the word themselves."Unlike typical investor education websites, AngelSchool.vc does not depend on ads, affiliate networks, or pushy outreach. Rather, it grows through word-of-mouth referrals and investor-driven growth. The framework reflects Jed Ng’s philosophy: “Good investing is less about access and more about understanding how to use it.”Two Programs Driving the ExpansionAt the core of AngelSchool.vc are its two flagship programs—Venture Fundamentals and Syndicate Blueprint. Both are crafted to take students from theory to action rapidly and cater to different types of investors.Venture Fundamentals is aimed at beginners in angel investing. The program teaches key concepts in startup investing, such as sourcing deals, assessing founders, constructing a portfolio, managing risk, and navigating startup financials. It also covers terms like SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), and more. In addition, it imparts "soft skills" essential to venture investing—developing conviction, identifying red flags early, and learning how to ask good questions.Syndicate Blueprint is designed for emerging syndicate leads and capital raisers. It shows attendees how to establish and expand an angel syndicate, raise capital from LPs, access deal flow, and lead investment rounds. The program includes templates, tools, and tactical approaches that graduates use to build their own angel syndicates.The programs are interactive and results-driven, and have been described by alumni as "the missing link between books and backing startups."A Community That CompoundsThe greatest asset AngelSchool.vc has is its people. Graduates remain active well beyond the program. They syndicate together, co-invest with one another, co-share deals, and collaborate both geographically and across industries. The outcome is an engaged, close-knit network that continually strengthens the ecosystem.The momentum is genuine: multiple LPs have invested alongside AngelSchool.vc after being invited by a personal acquaintance who had achieved success through the program. This word-of-mouth model has become a flywheel, with each successful alum serving as both an influence node and a point of access."We measure success by how many graduates out there are making deals, raising syndicates, and succeeding as part of that network worldwide. We want them to take what they've learned and do it over and over again", said Jed Ng.Reevaluating How Angel Investors Are FormedAngel investing used to be opaque, relationship-driven, and out of reach for those outside big venture centers. That is changing with AngelSchool.vc. The platform aims to democratize access—not just to deal flow, but to the know-how and confidence needed to act on it. By eliminating gatekeepers and focusing on investor readiness, it is enabling a new generation of informed, deliberate, and connected angels."Most people believe access is the biggest challenge. However, access alone can be dangerous," said Jed. "We educate individuals to recognize what makes an investable deal, how to ask hard-hitting questions, and how to develop a long-term investment approach. That’s how you create real impact and real returns."Results That Speak for ThemselvesThe success stories from AngelSchool.vc graduates speak volumes. Alumni have:• Led syndicates to success across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.• Invested in high-growth startups alongside leading VCs.• Established their own investor groups and micro funds.• Secured LP commitments worth millions of dollars after completing the program.Many alumni return as guest speakers, mentors, and co-contributors, further reinforcing the platform’s community-first approach.Alumnus Cem Bakis stated: “One key takeaway from the course is that it is very structured. This gave me a deep understanding of how investors think and how different structures and frameworks guide investment decisions."Another alumnus, Lean Sing Ding, said, “The program exceeded my expectations. It not only taught me the fundamentals of venture investing but also gave me the knowledge and confidence to assess companies independently."AngelSchool.vc alumni have consistently praised the platform for its impact and integrity.Looking AheadAs AngelSchool.vc continues to expand, its mission remains unchanged: to enable investors to act clearly, confidently, and as part of a community. Jed Ng envisions scaling this model globally while maintaining what makes it unique: the quality of instruction, the depth of relationships, and the mission-driven culture."We’re not after volume," said Jed. "We’re after depth. We want people to come aboard because they’re interested in being great investors and being part of something meaningful—not because of FOMO."Join the MovementAngelSchool.vc invites up-and-coming angels, early syndicate leads, and curious learners to apply to its upcoming cohort. The platform welcomes individuals from all backgrounds who are curious, driven, and eager to learn.Whether you’re writing your first check or closing your tenth deal, AngelSchool.vc equips you with the tools, tribe, and training to do it right. To learn more or apply, visit www.angelschool.vc About AngelSchool.vcAngelSchool.vc is an education and community platform dedicated to helping individuals succeed in angel investing. Through its flagship programs, Venture Fundamentals and Syndicate Blueprint, AngelSchool.vc provides the skills, network, and support needed to navigate the venture ecosystem.

Angel Syndicate Building Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.