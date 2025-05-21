Global Power Market Growing at 4.89% CAGR During 2025-2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

The report covers global power market insights, and it is segmented by power generation, power transmission and distribution and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the power market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. The global electricity generation landscape remains dominated by coal (36%), followed by natural gas (23%) and renewables (13%), based on 2021 figures. Investment in infrastructure remains a key priority, with transmission and distribution investments reaching USD 98 billion and USD 187 billion, respectively, in 2022. These upgrades aim to enhance grid efficiency and integrate more renewable energy sources, further driving growth in the global power market Japan: Grid Modernization Amid Mixed Energy SourcesJapan’s power market is expected to grow from 328.33 GW in 2025 to 349.71 GW by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.27%. The country’s energy mix includes thermal (150.06 GW), renewables (87.26 GW), hydro (49.13 GW), and nuclear (33.08 GW). Japan’s dual-frequency grid (50 Hz in the east, 60 Hz in the west) necessitates specialized frequency conversion infrastructure. According to Mordor Intelligence, projects like the Shin-Shinano and Hida converter stations are essential for regional power sharing.Get insights into the Japan Power Market Report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/japan-power-market?utm_source=einpr Mexico: Managing Fossil Fuel Dependency and Renewable GoalsMexico power market is projected to grow from 95.02 GW in 2025 to 112.32 GW by 2030, with a CAGR of over 3.4%. According to Mordor Intelligence, thermal energy continues to dominate, making up 72% of generation as of 2022. The country’s climate goals, including 35% renewable generation by 2024 under the General Climate Change Law, signal opportunities for clean energy. However, policy shifts toward public sector control could limit private investment.Read more about the Mexico Power Market Report Europe: Renewable Deployment Driven by PolicyThe Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period (2025-2030). In 2022, the region’s renewable energy capacity hit 708.58 GW, reflecting 8.7% year-over-year growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, policies like the EU’s 40% renewables target by 2030 and its 2050 climate neutrality objective are key drivers. Nations such as Germany and the Netherlands are leading installations in wind and solar sectors.Get insights into the - Europe Power Market Colombia: Hydropower Strength with Solar and Wind ExpansionColombia power market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period from (2025-2030). Hydropower is the main contributor, supplying 60–70% of the country’s electricity. According to Mordor Intelligence, infrastructure like the 2.4 GW Ituango plant is enhancing capacity. Meanwhile, solar and wind sectors are gaining ground, supported by improved regulation and declining technology costs.Read more about the Colombia Power Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/colombia-power-market?utm_source=einpr North America: Natural Gas Leads, but Renewables Catching UpThe North America power market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 2% during the forecast period from (2025-2030). Natural gas dominates electricity generation, accounting for 57% in 2021. According to Mordor Intelligence, renewable installations are rising, supported by US policies promoting clean energy and reducing carbon footprints. This dual approach enables both steady base-load generation and an expanding share of renewables.Get insights into the North America Power Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-power-market?utm_source=einpr Conclusion: Shifting Power Systems, Shared Global PrioritiesThe global power market is advancing through a blend of modernization and decarbonization. While regions vary in their pace and strategies, a common focus on infrastructure investment and energy diversification is evident. Japan is refining its grid to accommodate varied energy sources, while Mexico and Colombia navigate fossil fuel use alongside renewable growth. Europe is moving assertively toward clean energy targets, and North America is gradually integrating renewables within its fossil-heavy landscape.For stakeholders in the energy sector governments, investors, utility operators, and technology providers understanding these regional dynamics is critical. Mordor Intelligence offers data-driven insights to support decision-making as the global power market evolves toward a more balanced and resilient future.Read more about the Power Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/power-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

