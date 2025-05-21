Habermann Aurum Pumpen to Join upcoming XVII Scientific & Technical Conference on Gravel & Sand Mines, Gdansk, Poland.

Sales Rep- Kostantyn Zhuravskyi - (CIS Region) with our Apollon pump displayed at the Bauma exhibition which recently held in Munich. one of our company's outings. Our HPK Pump- highly wear and corrosion resistant slurry pump with Polyurethane on display. lining. XVII Scientific and Technical Conference on Modern Gravel and Sand Mines in Gdansk, Poland. 27th & 28th May 2025.

Discover the latest in mining tech as Habermann Aurum Pumpen GmbH showcases innovative pump solutions at a top gravel and sand industry event in Gdansk, Poland.

The HPK pump is a true workhorse in mining applications.” — Kostantyn Zhuravskyi

BOCHUM, NRW, GERMANY, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In furtherance of our global reach and visibility goals, Habermann Aurum Pumpen GmbH is proud to announce its participation in the XVII Scientific and Technical Conference titled “Modern Gravel and Sand Mines – Technologies, Machines, and Equipment”, to be held in Gdansk, Poland from 27th-28th May 2025.This key industry event brings together professionals, engineers, and innovators to explore the latest technologies and solutions for gravel and sand mining among other effective mining solutions. The conference provides a vital platform for sharing know-hows, practical knowledge & solutions, sustainable development strategies, and future-focused industrial practices.Strategic Partnership with Lederle Hermetic:As part of our ongoing commitment to, global visibility, wide reach, innovation and sustainability in the mining sector, we are pleased to showcase our strategic partnership with Lederle Hermetic Poland, a premier distribution company for our pumps. This collaboration enables us to offer wide range of pumping solutions that meet the demanding requirements of modern mining operations and other engineering solutions, while providing the highest safety, efficiency and performance standards across Poland and its nearby regions.Habermann Aurum pump systems are specially designed to withstand abrasive and corrosive media with key features that allow them to; reduce unplanned downtime, increase output and improve workflow & efficiency. They are highly efficient for gravel and sand mines among other applications, particularly in handling aggressive and abrasive media common in this processing.Showcasing the HPK Pump series: Built for Mining.At the conference, we will spotlight our HPK pump, engineered specifically for heavy-duty applications such as mining, dredging, wastewater processing etc. Habermann Aurum’s HPK pumps are designed to handle abrasive slurries, suspended solids, and chemically aggressive groundwater. The HPK pump offers exceptional durability, efficiency and performance under the most demanding conditions.Some of the most unique features of these pumps include the modular designs which ensures easy installation, usability and maintenance. They are custom built per application and need to provide optimized and efficient solutions.Some key benefits of HPK series are:• High wear resistance in abrasive environments• Robust construction for long service life• Value for money• Efficiency for reduced maintenance and energy costs“The HPK pump is a true workhorse in mining applications,” said Kostantyn Zhuravskyi. “Together with Lederle Hermetic, we are proud to provide our customers in Poland, across Europe and the rest of the world with technologies that enhance operational safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in the field.”He will be representing Habermann Aurum GmbH at this conference and showcasing some of the company’s prominent innovative pumps. He further expressed that - “The HPK pump is a highly wear resistant and corrosion proofed slurry pump especially effective for the transport of fine-grained liquid (3mm) – solid – mixtures it is one of our most prominent pumps and has overtime provided long last effective solution across the globe…. Our participation in this conference powered by our collaboration with Lederle Hermetic, reflects our shared vision of safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible pumping technologies,” Zhuravskyi, Sales Representative-CIS Region. On his expectations for the event, “We are looking forward to this event and excited to share this innovation among others from our company with the conference attendees, even as we connect with our partners and customers-both new and old” … He concluded.About Habermann Aurum Pumpen GmbH:Habermann Aurum Pumpen is a renowned and trusted name in the field of slurry pump manufacturing and industrial pumping solutions. With a legacy spanning nearly a century, the company is synonymous with engineering excellence, innovation, and reliability. Established in Bochum Germany in 1927, Habermann Aurum has built a strong reputation for delivering high-performance, durable pump systems designed to meet the most demanding operational challenges across diverse industries.who we are and what we doWe specialize in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of heavy-duty pumps, Habermann Aurum provides cutting-edge solutions tailored to the specific needs of sectors such as mining, tunnelling, chemical processing, metallurgy, agriculture and energy production among others. Its extensive product range includes slurry pumps, centrifugal pumps, and customized pump systems engineered to withstand abrasive, corrosive, and high-pressure environments.Backed by decades of expertise and a commitment to quality, Habermann Aurum combines German precision engineering with a customer-focused approach, offering both standard and bespoke pumping solutions. Whether in remote mines or complex industrial plants, clients around the world rely on Habermann Aurum for efficient, cost-effective, and long-lasting pump technologies that drive productivity and ensure operational reliability.Company’s mission:To provide durable, efficient, and customized pump systems backed by expert service and long-term support across the globe.out Habermann Aurum Pumpen GmbHJoin Habermann Aurum Pumpen at the EventWe warmly invite all attendees of the XVII Scientific and Technical Conference to visit our stand in the conference hall and explore how our pumping solutions and partnerships are shaping the future of mining and material processing.Event Details:27th and 28th May 2025Gdansk-Poland.

