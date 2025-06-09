E-Invoicing in Europe: Anusaar by Lenorasoft Leads the Way in Compliance and Automation

Europe E-Invoicing

BELGIUM, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Invoicing in Europe: A comprehensive guide.As e-invoicing becomes a regulatory reality across Europe, businesses are undergoing a significant shift in how invoices are generated, transmitted, and archived. This change is driven by the European Commission’s digital strategy and national tax authorities’ push to reduce VAT gaps, prompting the rollout of structured e-invoicing systems—each with its own formats, timelines, and technical requirements.From France’s mandatory B2B e-invoicing rollout to Poland’s KSeF system, Belgium’s Peppol-based approach, and Germany’s phased adoption of structured e-invoicing requirements, countries are steadily replacing traditional invoicing with electronic processes. This transition demands more than just technical compliance; it calls for a rethinking of how invoicing is managed within organizations.Adapting to this shift requires an e-invoicing system that supports regulatory alignment, integration with national platforms, and improved process efficiency. While compliance is the immediate goal, the long-term focus is on building agile and future-ready finance operations.Below is an overview of e-invoicing developments in key European countries, including Belgium, France, Poland, and Germany.E-Invoicing Belgium: Key HighlightsStarting January 1, 2026, Belgium e-invoicing regulations will require all B2B transactions between VAT-registered Belgian entities to be processed through structured invoices using the Peppol BIS 3.0 standard. This aims to streamline tax operations, enhance transparency, and combat fraud through a robust electronic invoicing system What You Need to Know:• Only structured e-invoices via the Peppol network will be legally valid for B2B• Digital signatures are not mandatory• Self-billing remains permitted under prior agreement• Certain exceptions apply, including bankrupt entities, users of the flat-rate VAT regime (until 2028), and non-residents without a Belgian establishmentWhile B2G e-invoicing is already mandatory, B2C remains out of scope for now. ShapeE-Invoicing Poland: Key Highlights Poland e-invoicing will become mandatory through the National e-Invoice System (KSeF) in two phases:• February 1, 2026 – Large taxpayers (revenue > PLN 200M)• April 1, 2026 – All remaining taxpayersThe KSeF platform, part of the e-invoicing Poland mandate, requires invoices in XML FA(2) or FA(3) formats and handles validation, timestamping, and storage. No digital signatures are required, and all invoices are stored centrally for five years under the electronic invoicing system. Additionally, businesses issuing all invoices through KSeF will no longer need to submit JPK_VAT files.Key Insights:• The invoice date is based on KSeF receipt, not issuance• Invoices must be submitted by the 15th day of the following month• Attachments are not allowed—only structured data• Self-invoicing is allowed with pre-registration• Offline submission is allowed during outages (with a 7-day grace period)ShapeE-Invoicing Germany: Key HighlightsGermany is taking major steps toward digital transformation in invoicing. Started from January 1, 2025, a phased implementation of mandatory B2B e-invoicing will begin, aligned with the European EN 16931 standard. Here’s what businesses need to know to stay compliant.Key Insights:Mandatory e-Invoice Reception (2025):All businesses must be able to receive structured e-invoices (XRechnung or ZUGFeRD). Recipients cannot reject valid e-invoices.Voluntary Issuance (2025):Companies may begin issuing e-invoices voluntarily. No national platform will be launched.Mandatory Issuance:From Jan 1, 2027: Required for businesses with turnover over €800,000.From Jan 1, 2028: Applies to all B2B transactions.Formats:From 2025: Paper, EN 16931-compliant (XRechnung, ZUGFeRD), or others if agreed.From 2027: Non-EN formats allowed only under conditions.From 2028: Only EN 16931-compliant or proven-compatible formats.Invoice Corrections:Must follow the original structured format. Store invoices unaltered per GoBD.ZUGFeRD & Factur-X:EN 16931-compliant, suitable for SMEs and cross-border use.E-Invoicing France: Key HighlightsFrance is accelerating its digital tax transformation with key updates to its B2B e-invoicing framework. The French tax authority (DGFiP) has revised the role of the Public Billing Platform and Partner Dematerialization Platforms.Key Insights:PPF’s New Role: The PPF, built on the Chorus Pro platform, will now focus on company directory management (via SIREN/SIRET identifiers) and centralizing data flows for e-Reporting.PDPs Take the Lead: Only PDPs will manage the issuance, receipt, and validation of B2B invoices. They will offer added value through system integration, high-volume processing, and invoice lifecycle tools.Accepted invoice formats are Factur-X, UBL, and CII. PDPs may support additional formats like EDIFACT or XML for interoperable exchanges.Connectivity to the PPF will continue through EDI and API methods, with new capabilities gradually added as the system matures.Implementation Timeline:2025: Directory and format testing phases, with PDP pilot programs underway.Sept 2026: Large and medium enterprises must adopt e-invoicing and e-reporting (option to delay to Dec 2026).Sept 2027: Small businesses to follow (option to delay to Dec 2027).France’s phased approach enables early voluntary adoption from 2025 while ensuring a smooth transition for all businesses through 2027. The updated model solidifies PDPs’ role in driving compliance, efficiency, and interoperability in electronic invoicing.Experience the Future of E-Invoicing Today and lead with confidence.Having an e-invoicing system is becoming increasingly important, not only for compliance but also to improve operational efficiency and financial transparency. 