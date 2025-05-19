Prime Minister Golob: "With courage, heart and fairness. Keep on dreaming your sport dreams!"

SLOVENIA, May 19 - In his address, the Prime Minister said that Slovenia boasts many top athletes, adding that sport is more than just a physical activity, it is a value. "Athletes are people who bring us together, who teach us how to win and also how to deal with defeat," he said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that Youth Sports Games are an opportunity to develop team spirit, perseverance and respect. "The purpose of today is to learn the meaning of fairness, honesty and participation in sport. I admire your ambition," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the organisers of the Youth Sports Games as well as all school and kindergarten teachers. "I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to your PE teachers who are here with you and help you realise your sport dreams," he said.

Finally, he wished the young athletes every success in the games. "With courage, heart and fairness. Keep on dreaming your sport dreams!" concluded Prime Minister Robert Golob.

The Prime Minister previously stated that Youth Sports Games are not only an opportunity to strengthen your body and mind, but also to form precious ties of friendship. He highlighted the importance of a healthy diet as one of the key factors in achieving good sport results.