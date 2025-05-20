8th World Bee Day: Bee diplomacy for environmental protection and biodiversity

SLOVENIA, May 20 - Bees and other pollinators play a vital role in maintaining ecosystems and biodiversity. World Bee Day, celebrated on 20 May, offers an opportunity for global cooperation and solidarity in their protection. This year marks the eighth annual observance of World Bee Day, which was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2017 at Slovenia's initiative and with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Over thirty Slovenian pollination projects worldwide this year

To safeguard biodiversity and promote the efficient use of natural resources, the Bee Fund continues to raise awareness of the significance of protecting bees and other pollinators. The Fund also promotes international cooperation and the transfer of know-how to developing countries on a global scale.

With the support of Slovenian diplomatic missions and consular posts abroad, more than thirty pollination projects are set to be carried out worldwide this year. In New Delhi, for example, a beekeeping programme is being implemented for the third consecutive year with the aim of strengthening, stabilising and promoting food security and social resilience among Dudhari women and young people from the local community. The project of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Brasilia continues as well. Following the setting up of an apiary in the Quilombo community, the significance of bees and biodiversity will be presented and the importance of women's empowerment and the protection of vulnerable groups highlighted. Between last year's and this year's World Bee Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in the Nordics, together with the UN Global Pulse and the World Food Programme, organised a series of discussions, events and workshops exploring the future of pollinators. Through the use of strategic foresight, future scenarios were discussed with scientists, researchers, beekeepers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and diplomats.

Beekeeping as part of development cooperation in Slovenia

Through its development cooperation and humanitarian aid programmes, Slovenia co-finances ecological beekeeping projects aimed at enhancing environmental protection and biodiversity, developing sustainable business models and raising awareness of the significance of beekeeping.

In cooperation with partner NGOs, Slovenia is currently supporting projects entitled Female Beekeepers as Agents of Positive Change in North Macedonia and Zambia. In addition to promoting sustainable beekeeping, these projects aim to empower local women and girls. Another initiative, Beekeeping for People with Disabilities to Empower Mine Victims, is being implemented in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with ITF Enhancing Human Security.

Bees are directly linked to food security, which is one of the priorities of Slovenia’s development cooperation and humanitarian aid. Accordingly, Slovenia also supports projects that promote food security and contribute to the World Food Programme.

Second International Forum on Sustainable Beekeeping in Ethiopia

In partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Slovenia is organising the second International Forum for Action on Sustainable Beekeeping and Pollination to be held in Addis Ababa from 20 to 22 May 2025. The event's theme is “Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all.”

We are also pleased to announce the release of a promotional video for World Bee Day featuring Minister Tanja Fajon assisting beekeeper Gorazd Trušnovec in the garden of the Ministry’s Consular Department, where a beehive was installed last year.