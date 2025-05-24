Bridging the Gap in Schizophrenia Care: A Call for Comprehensive Rehabilitation in India

Schizophrenia Event Chandigarh

MindPlus, a regional pioneer in holistic mental health care, organized session today at MindPlus Doraha to mark World Schizophrenia Day.

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of World Schizophrenia Day, observed annually on May 24th, MindPlus observes World Schizophrenia Day with an Awareness Session at MindPlus Doraha and Press Club, Chandigarh. As part of ongoing World Mental Health Awareness Month, MindPlus,a NABH-accredited rehabilitation centre and a regional pioneer in holistic mental health care organized an impactful awareness session today at MindPlus Doraha to mark World Schizophrenia Day.Understanding SchizophreniaSchizophrenia is a severe, chronic mental disorder that causes a disconnection from reality, typically manifesting in late adolescence or early adulthood. It affects thoughts, perceptions, emotions, language, behavior, and sense of self, but is not a split personality. Present on the occasion, consultant psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Shodhana elaborated on the latest understanding of schizophrenia’s root causes, which include neurodevelopmental disturbances and imbalances in neurotransmitters such as dopamine and glutamate.It impacts about 1% of the Indian population, over 80 lakh people, and imposes a heavy burden on families and society. Without treatment, individuals often face social, occupational, and legal challenges, with a reduced life expectancy by 10-20 years mainly due to physical illnesses and suicide.Symptoms are classified into:Positive: Hallucinations (mostly auditory), delusions, disorganized speech/behavior.Negative: Reduced emotional expression, motivation, speech, social withdrawal.Cognitive: Problems with attention, memory, planning, and problem-solving.Affective: Depression, anxiety, and mood disturbances.The disorder requires long-term, multidisciplinary care. Antipsychotic medications effectively manage positive symptoms but are less effective for negative and cognitive symptoms. Despite available treatments, a large treatment gap persists — over 75% of people do not receive adequate care, largely due to lack of mental health resources, stigma, and social barriers. Early detection, community support, and integrated mental health services are crucial for better management and improving quality of life.The Need for Comprehensive RehabilitationDr. Ankush Bhatia/Dr. Ajay Solanki, a psychiatrist at MindPlus Doraha, explains, “Medications can be very effective in reducing hallucinations and delusions, but they are less effective for the cognitive and motivational impairments that many patients struggle with daily. This is where rehabilitation plays a crucial and irreplaceable role and aims to help individuals reintegrate into society and lead meaningful lives.”Rehabilitation focuses on restoring functional capabilities and improving quality of life through structured, individualized plans. It addresses vocational skills, social interactions, personal hygiene, budgeting, time management, and emotional regulation.MindPlus: Pioneering Holistic RecoveryAt MindPlus, a state-of-the-art centre showcased its comprehensive , evidence-based six-stage rehabilitation program for schizophrenia. This program is designed to address the full spectrum symptoms—positive, negative, and cognitive ensuring a holistic path to recovery for each individual.The journey begins with Assessment and Formulation, where we conduct in-depth clinical evaluations to understand the individual’ssymptoms, strengths, challenges, and personal goals. This stage allows personalized care plan.Next is the Stabilization Phase, where the focus is on reducing acute symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and agitation. This typically involves medication management alongside supportive therapy. We strive to impart insight early-on into the treatment in the patient as well as the caregivers. This is done through individual and group therapy sessions.Following stabilization, we move into the Skill Building phase. Here, individuals work with therapists to improve essential coping skills, communication, emotional regulation, and problem-solving abilities. This stage also addresses the often-overlooked negative and cognitive symptoms, such as lack of motivation and concentration issues, through cognitive remediation exercises, occupational therapy, and structured group activities. We use proven techniques of positive psychology including mindfulness based therapies to help individuals.A key component of long-term recovery is involving the family. In the Family Intervention stage, we engage caregivers through psychoeducation, counselling, and support groups. Families are taught to reduce relapse triggers, and support the person’s independence.The fifth stage, Community Testing, helps bridge the gap between the safety of the centre and the demands of the real world. It involves planned outings, vocational training and essential skills training. This step fosters confidence.Pre- and Post-Discharge Care Plan to ensure continuity of care. Before discharge, we coordinate outpatient services, follow-up appointments, medication plans, and relapse prevention strategies. After discharge, our team stays connected through regular check-ins, community outreach, and crisis support to reduce the risk of relapse and hospitalization.Through this step-by-step process, MindPlus offers a compassionate and practical approach to schizophrenia rehabilitation—empowering individuals not only to manage their illness, but to lead fulfilling and independent lives.Some patients also shared heartfelt testimonials which reflected their personal journeys of recovery. They faced struggles and emerged stronger. Their courage reminds us that recovery is not just possible- it is real with right medications, therapy , empathy and human connections.On World Schizophrenia Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a world where individuals with schizophrenia are not defined by their diagnosis but empowered by their potential.By fostering awareness, eliminating stigma, and investing in community-based services, we can ensure that every person with schizophrenia receives the care, dignity, and opportunity they deserve.Let’s come together to champion recovery, inclusion, and hope.

