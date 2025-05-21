MFF Ltd and Odyssey Innovation Join Forces to Recycle 16,840kgs of End-of-Life Fishing Gear

Meet the dedicated MFF team behind the successful recycling journey of these ropes. (Image: Odyssey Innovation) A close-up of some ropes loaded into the high 40-foot shipping container. (Image: Odyssey Innovation) Scuttle the Cuttle, laid upright against the type of polypropylene ropes that it is made from. (Image: Odyssey Innovation)

MALTA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In a landmark step towards a more sustainable aquaculture industry, Malta Fish Farms (MFF) and Odyssey Innovation Ltd. have successfully shipped a 40-foot container filled with approximately 17 tons of used ropes, from its aquaculture operations, for recycling. This major initiative marks a significant move forward in MFF’s commitment to environmental stewardship and circular economy practices.MFF strives to ensure that all end-of-life gear is responsibly disposed of and, wherever possible, recycled. This latest collaboration with Odyssey Innovation is a testament to that ongoing drive. The gear collected and sent for recycling could have otherwise contributed to landfill waste.Odyssey Innovation- the British enterprise behind the multi-award-winning Net Regeneration Scheme- has spent the last decade developing innovative, circular economy recycling solutions for marine plastic waste and has recently established operations in Malta. They aim to replicate and expand their proven systems locally, creating practical, scalable recycling solutions for fishing gear and marine plastics.Among their circular products are kayaks, bodyboards, and, most recently, a Malta-designed innovation — Scuttle the Cuttle , a tool specifically created to help collect beach microplastics. Made from recycled ropes sourced from the fishing industry, this tool was recently trialled with 100 schoolchildren at Golden Bay Beach, who collectively recovered an astonishing 13,600 pieces of microplastics in just a few hours."This kind of innovation is a perfect example of the circular economy in action — transforming waste into tools that help us recover even more waste… We’re proud to be part of a movement that reduces environmental impact, educates and empowers the next generation. This progress is only possible through collaboration," said Robert Thompson, Odyssey Innovation. We’re thrilled to work closely with MFF and to bring our recycling schemes to Malta and start turning marine plastic waste into resources once again.”This initiative is just the beginning of a broader plan to ensure that Malta’s industries play a leading role in the global fight against ocean pollution — proving that waste when approached with the right mindset, can be a powerful resource for change.About Odyssey Innovation and the Net Regeneration Scheme:Odyssey Innovation, founded in 2014 in Cornwall, UK, has since expanded its presence across the EU and is now also based in Malta. Odyssey Innovation is dedicated to pioneering circular economy solutions for marine plastics. Their Marine Regeneration and Net Regeneration recycling schemes operate across 42 fishing communities and collaborate with 23 NGOs to recycle beach-clean plastic and end-of-life fishing gear. Their recycling initiatives, innovative products, and educational projects empower fishing communities, individuals, schools, and organizations to take action against plastic pollution.

