Wingu Africa Partners with Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute to Accelerate AI Innovation in Ethiopia

DEMOS KYRIACOU Wingu Africa Co-founder, Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer with Worku Gachena (Phd) Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute DEMOS KYRIACOU Wingu Africa Co-founder, Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer with Worku Gachena (Phd) Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute

Wingu Africa and EAII partner to empower Ethiopian AI startups with infrastructure, mentorship, and global access to drive innovation and growth.

Africa’s AI future is being built today — and it starts by empowering local innovators with the tools, infrastructure, and mentorship they need to succeed.” — Wingu’s Co-founder, Deputy CEO and COO, Demos Kyriacou

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Africa Partners with Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute to Accelerate AI Innovation in EthiopiaWingu is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute ( EAII ) aimed at building a vibrant, sustainable AI startup ecosystem in Ethiopia. This collaboration represents a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing Africa’s digital transformation and supporting the continent’s next generation of tech innovators.The partnership brings together two organisations with a shared vision: to unlock local potential, invest in emerging technologies, and strengthen Ethiopia’s position as a regional leader in artificial intelligence. By combining EAII’s AI research expertise and startup outreach with Wingu’s state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data centre infrastructure, the initiative will provide critical support for early-stage AI startups working on high-impact, future-ready solutions.A Platform for Growth, Innovation, and ImpactAs part of their partnership, Wingu and the EAII will work together to identify and support high-potential AI startups in Ethiopia, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and alignment with national development priorities. Startups will gain access to Wingu’s Tier III-certified data centre in Addis Ababa, offering secure, high-performance infrastructure to run compute-intensive workloads, store data safely, and scale confidently.Beyond infrastructure, the collaboration will provide targeted mentorship and business development support, drawing on the combined expertise and networks of both organisations. Startups will also benefit from access to cloud services, AI development platforms, and data resources through preferred offerings and partnerships. To boost global visibility and growth, the initiative will support startup participation in international tech forums and facilitate connections with investors, research institutions, and commercial partners worldwide.“Africa’s AI future is being built today — and it starts by empowering local innovators with the tools, infrastructure, and mentorship they need to succeed,” said Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at Wingu Africa. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping Ethiopia’s digital economy reach new heights, while creating real, scalable impact.”Laying the Foundation for Ethiopia’s AI EconomyEAII, established under Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers to lead the national development of artificial intelligence, will lead in identifying promising startups and facilitating access to research collaboration, AI expertise, and strategic partners. Wingu will provide a robust operational environment for these startups, ensuring they can build, test, and scale their solutions on infrastructure that meets international standards for uptime, security, and sustainability.A core objective of the initiative is to build a strong pipeline of AI ventures—ranging from early-stage innovators to growth-ready businesses—that can deliver meaningful solutions across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, education, and logistics.This joint effort also contributes directly to Ethiopia’s broader vision for digital inclusion, industrial modernisation, and youth employment, offering a model for how public-private partnerships can drive transformation.“We are not only supporting startups — we are investing in the country’s technological sovereignty and future competitiveness,” said the Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Worku Gachena (PHD) “Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring that Ethiopian innovations can scale beyond borders and lead at a global level.”A Long-Term Vision Rooted in CollaborationThis partnership is designed for long-term impact, with mechanisms in place to ensure sustained support, results measurement, and alignment with national goals. Selection criteria for participating startups will focus on innovation potential, market relevance, technical capability, and alignment with Ethiopia’s development agenda.The initiative is expected to roll out in phases, with active engagement from ecosystem stakeholders, including academia, industry players, and international partners.###About Wingu GroupWingu Africa is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic facilities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, we have been connecting African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions.Built on a foundation of technical expertise and deep regional insight, Wingu ensures true carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity and interconnection options. Our facilities meet global standards for infrastructure reliability, physical and network security, and operational excellence.As a trusted digital enabler for cloud providers, telcos, enterprises, and public institutions, we are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape—supporting the region’s growth, innovation, and digital sovereignty.About the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII)The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute is a national body established under Regulation No. 510/2022, mandated to lead AI development, research, and policy implementation across the country. EAII plays a key role in fostering talent, guiding national strategy, and building ecosystems that leverage AI for inclusive, sustainable development.For media inquiries, please contact:LINDIWE TSHABALALA | Group Manager: Marketing and PRE: lindiwe@wingu.africaM: (+27) 825229922

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.