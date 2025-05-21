Aniara Secures Major Investment from Publishing Pioneer to Help Authors Break Into Global Markets

Parts of the Aniara founder team: Jussi Karlgren, Andreas Wiberg, Rickard Lundberg and Christian Ubbesen Rickard Lundberg, Founder and CEO of Aniara Aniara logotype

Swedish startup raises €600,000 backed by Nordic media company Aller Media Nordic to expand its platform that helps authors reach readers in new languages

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aniara, the innovative publishing technology company that helps authors expand their readership across language barriers, has secured nearly €600,000 in new funding to accelerate its author-centric global book translation platform. The investment round was led by Nordic media powerhouse Aller Media Nordic, a company founded on publishing innovation more than a century ago, creating a powerful alliance between publishing heritage and cutting-edge technology.Founded with authors at its core, Aniara uses advanced language technology to translate books into multiple languages while preserving each author's unique voice and style. The company's revolutionary approach reduces translation time from months to just days, allowing authors to simultaneously launch their works across multiple languages and markets – an opportunity previously available only to bestselling authors at major publishing houses."Authors are our center of gravity," said Rickard Lundberg, CEO and Founder of Aniara. "This new funding, especially with Aller Media Nordic as our strategic investor, allows us to expand our services to more writers and into more languages. Aller Media brings over a century of publishing expertise and a deep understanding of connecting content with audiences. Together, we'll be creating a new pathway for authors to reach global readers they couldn't access before, while earning higher royalties than traditional publishing offers."The partnership with Aller Media Nordic is particularly significant for authors. The family-owned media group has a rich history of publishing innovation across the Nordic region and understands both the creative and business sides of bringing authors' works to market."At Aller Media, we've been connecting authors with readers since 1873, when we disrupted the publishing industry with new printing technologies that democratized access to content," said Michael Aller, CEO of Aller A/S. "Today, we see Aniara creating a similar revolution for authors, breaking down the language barriers that have confined talented authors to single markets. We're investing in this vision because we believe every compelling story deserves the chance to find its readers, regardless of what language they speak."The company operates on a revenue-sharing model to the authors that is significantly higher than traditional publishing royalties – while handling all translation, production, and distribution costs. Aniara's service produces books in multiple formats, including e-books, audiobooks, and print-on-demand, distributing them across major global retailers and platforms.Authors currently using Aniara's services have seen their works successfully published in markets they previously couldn't access due to language barriers, cost concerns, or lack of international publishing connections."For too long, the publishing industry has limited authors to single-language markets unless they achieve exceptional sales," Lundberg continued. "We're changing that fundamental barrier. If you've published several books and built a readership in your home market, you deserve the opportunity to reach readers worldwide. Our technology makes that possible without requiring authors to navigate complex foreign rights deals or pay substantial upfront translation costs."The investment will primarily support expanding Aniara's Author capacity and developing technology to scale production processes, directly benefiting both current and future author partners. With operations already spanning 14 markets in 8 languages, Aniara has distributed over 128 titles internationally and has 50+ contracted authors with another 50+ on a waiting list.Aniara's selection process currently focuses on authors with 5-6+ previously published books, as this helps their language technology better learn and preserve the author's unique style and voice. The company also selects authors with demonstrated sales potential and those willing to engage in marketing their translated works."This is an author-first technology," added Lundberg. "While we're using cutting-edge natural language processing technologies, our success is measured by how well we preserve what makes each author special – their unique voice, narrative style, and creative vision – while opening doors to millions of new potential readers worldwide."Authors interested in learning more about expanding their readership through Aniara's translation services can visit https://aniara.one or contact the company directly at info@aniara.one.About AniaraAniara (legal name: Aniara Press AB) is a Swedish startup revolutionizing the publishing industry by making it faster and more cost-effective for authors to reach international markets through tech-powered translation and production. The company's mission is to connect readers with stories beyond borders and make literature truly global by breaking down language barriers through technology, while preserving the human element of storytelling. Founded in 2023, Aniara produces books in multiple formats: e-book, audiobook, and print-on-demand, with global distribution across multiple channels and markets.About Aller Media NordicAller Media Nordic is a Nordic media company with operations across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. With a 150-year history, Aller Media is proud to deliver captivating stories and experiences across a wide range of platforms, publications, and events to its Nordic audiences, reaching 8.1 million people weekly through its nearly 60 premium brands. At its core, Aller Media has a deep understanding of women, connecting with almost half of all Nordic women — 5.1 million women every week. Aller Media Nordic employs 1,200 people who collaborate to create both broad and niche journalism and content across news, entertainment, celebrities, and lifestyle.

