LuLu AI Invests in PayLater Qatar to Advance the Future of Financial Inclusion

Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings; Jassim Al-Ansari, Chairman of PayLater; and COO Bassam Al-Ibrahim look on as LuLuFin VP – Business Transformation Joseph Cleetus and PayLater MD Mohammed Al-Delaimi sign the agreement

DOHA, QATAR, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuLu AI, the investment arm of LuLu Financial Holdings, has announced a strategic investment in PayLater Qatar, one of the first licensed Qatari providers of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and embedded finance solutions.This investment marks LuLu AI’s first into the Qatari financial ecosystem and aligns with its broader vision of building a connected network of next-generation financial service providers across emerging markets.PayLater is a Qatar-based fintech innovator offering Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions designed to make everyday purchases more accessible, affordable, and empowering. The company recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first recipient of a BNPL license from the Qatar Central Bank.“LuLu AI is more than just an investment portfolio — we are shaping a future where financial services are intelligent, inclusive, and deeply human-centric,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings. “Every investment we make is a step toward empowering individuals and businesses with tools that simplify life and unlock opportunity and inclusivity. PayLater embodies this ethos, and we are pleased to be part of their mission to drive accessible and responsible financial solutions.”“This partnership with LuLu AI marks a major business milestone for us at PayLater. It’s a shared belief in the future of responsible, flexible finance in Qatar,” said Mohammed Al-Delaimi, Co-Founder & Managing Director of PayLater. “LuLu AI brings regional scale and experience, and together, at PayLater, we’re committed to building solutions that empower both consumers and merchants, while reinforcing Qatar’s position as a fintech hub in the region.”LuLu Alternative Investments was established to identify and back high-impact ventures that are solving real-world challenges in financial access, liquidity, compliance, and consumer experience. Its core thesis lies in leveraging capital to unlock capability — ensuring that startups have the runway to scale, the guidance to navigate regulatory landscapes, and the opportunity to collaborate across a trusted global network. By supporting firms like PayLater, LuLu AI is championing an inclusive and innovation-first approach to the digital economy.About LuLu AILuLu Alternative Investments is the investment arm of LuLu Financial Holdings, focused on identifying and nurturing early- and growth-stage companies across global markets. With a mandate to invest in the future of finance, LuLu AI supports ventures that are reimagining access to money through technologies like AI, blockchain, real-time payments, embedded finance, and open banking. Positioned at the intersection of capital, compliance, and connectivity, LuLu AI is building an ecosystem of synergistic financial service providers that champion inclusion, sustainability, and innovation.For press enquiries, contact: Vishnu Prasad - vishnu.prasad@lulufin.comAbout PayLaterPayLater is Qatar’s first licensed BNPL platform, providing secure and flexible installment-based and interest-free payment options to customers. PayLater’s Shariah-compliant service is dedicated to empowering consumers with financial freedom and contributing to the growth of Qatar’s digital economy.Serving more than one hundred thousand registered users, and with a vast and rapidly expanding network of merchants across the nation, from the biggest consumer brands to small businesses, wherever anyone shops in Qatar, PayLater is the only way to split-pay.

