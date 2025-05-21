Digital Tourism Revolution: New Zealand Comedy-Adventure Series Guarantees 1.5 Billion TikTok Engagements

Global media veteran returns to film across New Zealand's iconic locations, blending humor with cultural storytelling for massive TikTok audience.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bold new short-form series is set to place New Zealand at the heart of the global digital spotlight. Acclaimed international producer Daniela Shaw will launch a 24-episode comedy-adventure series in August–September 2025, to be filmed across some of New Zealand’s most iconic locations and broadcast exclusively on TikTok. Backed by a guaranteed engagement of 1.5 billion—measured through views, shares, and comments—this project is poised to reshape the landscape of digital tourism and storytelling.

Combining cinematic visuals, quirky humor, and relatable characters, the series is tailored for today’s fast-moving social platforms. Designed to captivate global audiences while showcasing the essence of New Zealand, it’s more than a web series—it’s a cultural export with serious economic potential. Early predictions suggest the campaign could boost tourism revenue by approximately NZD $500 million.

Vision from a Global Media Veteran

Driving this ambitious production is Daniela Shaw, a seasoned producer with a unique global footprint. With over a decade of experience as an overseas correspondent and content creator for Fashion China—the flagship fashion program of GXTV, a state-owned satellite TV station with a population reach of over 1 billion—Shaw has long been a trusted storyteller connecting cultures.

Her work took her to fashion capitals such as Paris, Milan, London, New York, Madrid, Athens, Bucharest, Sydney, Auckland, Riyadh, and Dubai, producing content that resonated deeply with Chinese audiences and international viewers alike. This experience positioned her as a rare creative force—someone equally fluent in both Eastern and Western narratives, capable of building bridges through media.

Her breakout role came as the Executive Producer (formerly Project Director) of I, Supermodel—a Chinese reality TV phenomenon that aired on China’s leading streaming platform iQiyi. Filmed in the UK and USA, the series featured global fashion icons including J. Alexander (America’s Next Top Model), David Gandy, Coco Rocha, Dita Von Teese, Ming Xi, and Sui He. With over 3 million streams, I, Supermodel became China’s most-watched fashion reality show of its time.

In addition to her media work, Shaw has also made her mark as a creative entrepreneur—founding Fashion Me USA Inc. in New York and later Hainan Chixu Ltd. in China to capitalize on the nation’s growing demand for international creative content. Now back in New Zealand, she brings her global expertise home for a project that promises to elevate the country’s digital profile like never before.

A New Model for Destination Storytelling

This 24-part short film series represents a fusion of comedy, adventure, and visual storytelling—all within the bite-sized, vertical video format that TikTok viewers love. Each episode will feature different characters and humorous escapades while subtly showcasing the natural beauty and unique energy of New Zealand.

“It's designed to entertain first,” says Shaw. “But in doing so, it creates emotional connection. You laugh, you’re surprised, and then suddenly—you want to be there. That’s the magic of storytelling in this format.”

The choice of TikTok as the exclusive platform is a strategic one. As the fastest-growing global entertainment app, TikTok is where contemporary audiences consume stories, discover trends, and make travel decisions. With built-in virality and user interaction, the platform offers unparalleled opportunity to turn entertainment into influence—and ultimately into tourism.

The project’s content strategy includes not only the 24 core episodes but also teaser clips, behind-the-scenes reels, interactive challenges, and creator collaborations. This ecosystem is designed to maximize exposure and encourage organic sharing across global audiences.

A National Impact

The production will take viewers through a visual journey of New Zealand’s most iconic backdrops—from soaring mountains to coastal wonders, rolling countryside to urban energy. Each episode is crafted to offer a cinematic sense of place, encouraging curiosity and wanderlust without feeling like a travel brochure.

Industry analysts suggest this is more than just a show—it’s a high-impact promotional campaign disguised as entertainment. Early estimates predict the series could lead to an increase of NZD $500 million in tourism revenue over the following 18–24 months.

“This isn’t just a media moment—it’s an economic opportunity,” says Shaw. “New Zealand has always been a dream destination. This series makes that dream tangible for a global audience, in the way they want to see it: fast, fun, and full of feeling.”

The project is being supported by a team of creative professionals based in New Zealand and abroad, ensuring global quality with local insight. Though cultural references may appear throughout the series, the focus is on creating universal stories rooted in local beauty and spirit.

From Aotearoa, To the World

For Shaw, this series is also a deeply personal undertaking. As a New Zealander with Chinese heritage, her career has long centered around navigating identities and promoting cross-cultural understanding through media.

“Coming home to create something this meaningful feels like a full-circle moment,” she reflects. “I’ve spent years producing stories in other countries. Now, I get to tell one that belongs to where I’m from.”

Though the series is designed to stand on its own as entertainment, it’s likely to spark broader conversations about how small nations like New Zealand can punch above their weight in global media by embracing innovation and agility. With its mix of humor, cinematic quality, and cultural pride, this series might just become the next viral phenomenon born from the Southern Hemisphere.

Stay Tuned

Production begins in August 2025, with the first episodes expected to debut exclusively on TikTok later in the year.

For media inquiries, partnerships, and press materials, contact:

📧 info@kiwora.nz

📍 Auckland, New Zealand

