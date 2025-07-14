Modern DCA Relaunches to Help Businesses Thrive in a Digital-First World

Returning stronger post-pandemic, Modern DCA delivers IT consulting, automation, and digital solutions to help businesses grow in today’s online economy.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a transformative pause following the 2020 global pandemic, Modern DCA (Digital Consulting Agency) proudly announces its official relaunch with a renewed mission: to empower small businesses, medium-sized enterprises, and non-profit organizations through custom IT solutions that bridge the gap between business goals and digital innovation.

Founded on the South Side of Chicago, Modern DCA was born from a simple but powerful belief — that businesses of all sizes deserve modern, accessible, and effective technology. Today, with an expanded suite of services and a sharper focus on long-term digital success, Modern DCA is back to serve its clients with even greater clarity and purpose.

“We enable our clients to elevate their services, connect with their customers, and thrive in a digital-first world,” said Antoine Foggs, Founder and CEO of Modern DCA. “Our relaunch isn’t just about picking up where we left off — it’s about responding to the way the world has changed and doubling down on the solutions our clients now need most.”

From Pause to Purpose: The Why Behind the Relaunch

In 2020, like many service-based businesses, Modern DCA experienced a shift. The pandemic forced a reevaluation of systems, priorities, and most importantly — the needs of the people they serve. For many of Modern DCA’s clients, the challenges of limited in-person interaction, shifting customer behavior, and outdated business processes highlighted the urgent need for integrated, scalable, and tailored digital tools.

Rather than rushing back into operations, the Modern DCA team used this time to refine its framework, strengthen its infrastructure, and listen to clients. The result is a customer-first approach built on real partnership, where every project — whether a website redesign or a full automation overhaul — is grounded in business strategy, measurable goals, and long-term scalability.

What’s New: Services That Reflect a New Era of Business

Modern DCA now offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the evolving needs of today’s digital economy. These include:

Website Design & Development: Beautiful, responsive, and high-performing websites that are as functional as they are impactful.

Business Process Automation: From digital document workflows to appointment scheduling and data sync, Modern DCA helps clients streamline operations and scale efficiently.

E-Commerce Solutions: From Shopify builds to fully custom platforms, the agency supports digital storefronts that convert.

IT Support & Maintenance: Ongoing monitoring, technical support, and system optimization to keep businesses running smoothly.

Cloud Solutions & Integrations: Centralized systems that enable remote collaboration and real-time access to essential tools.

Custom Training & Workshops: Empowering teams to use technology more effectively and confidently.

This expanded offering is designed for businesses that are ready to grow but need the right tech and guidance to do it.

Built for Real Businesses, Not Buzzwords

While many tech firms focus on jargon, Modern DCA focuses on people. The agency partners with local and national clients who are service-oriented, community-based, and mission-driven — like Supply All That, a growing supplier business for contractors and facilities teams. In fact, Modern DCA is one of the newest business members of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce in Chicago,

From nonprofits looking to better engage donors, to small businesses ready to sell online, Modern DCA delivers digital solutions that are customized, approachable, and rooted in real-world results.

Rebuilding the Digital Future, Together

Modern DCA’s relaunch comes at a critical time for many organizations. According to recent studies, businesses that invest in digital infrastructure are 2x more likely to report increased revenue and customer engagement.

Antoine adds, “Technology shouldn’t be a barrier — it should be a bridge. We’re here to make that bridge easy to build, walk across, and grow from.”

About Modern DCA

Modern DCA is a strategic IT and digital consulting agency based in Chicago, IL, serving small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits across the United States. Through services ranging from website development to full-scale business automation, Modern DCA helps organizations modernize, scale, and stay connected in a digital-first world.

To learn more, visit https://www.moderndca.com.

