Head of Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm Sentenced to 87 Months for $62.8M Investment Fraud Scheme

A New York man was sentenced yesterday in the Northern District of Georgia to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay over $45 million in restitution for his role in a scheme to defraud investors in connection with commercial real estate investments in Atlanta, Georgia and Miami, Florida.

According to court documents, beginning in May 2022, Elchonon “Elie” Schwartz, 46, of New York City, engaged in a scheme to defraud commercial real estate investors that invested through the crowdfunding investment website, CrowdStreet Marketplace. Schwartz raised over $62.8 million from hundreds of investors through CrowdStreet, including approximately $54 million for a large commercial real estate complex in Atlanta, Georgia, and approximately $8.8 million for a mixed-use building in Miami Beach, Florida. When soliciting investments, Schwartz represented to CrowdStreet investors that he would safeguard their funds in segregated bank accounts, not commingle the investors’ money, and only use it to fund the investment in each property.

Over the course of the scheme, however, Schwartz directed substantially all the CrowdStreet investor money into his personal bank account, personal brokerage account, and accounts for unrelated commercial real estate investments he controlled. He used the CrowdStreet investor funds to purchase luxury watches, invest in stocks and options in his brokerage account, and cover payroll expenses for his unrelated commercial real estate businesses. Ultimately, in mid-July 2023, the two corporate entities that Schwartz had formed to receive funds from CrowdStreet investors both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Yesterday a federal judge sentenced Elchonon Schwartz to 87 months for defrauding investors out of more than 60 million dollars through lies and deceit as part of a real estate scheme,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Criminal Division. “The defendant made fraudulent representations to investors and misappropriated their money to buy luxury watches and to deposit into his brokerage and bank accounts instead of investing it as promised. The Criminal Division remains dedicated to prosecuting fraudsters who steal investors’ hard-earned savings to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Schwartz’s greed was boundless,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia. “He callously abused the trust of hundreds of investors to line his own bank accounts, purchase expensive watches, and buy additional luxury items. Schwartz’s sentence reflects our office’s commitment to hold fraudsters accountable for exploiting investors who innocently rely on their false representations.”

“This sentencing underscores that those who exploit the trust of investors for personal gain will be held accountable,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “Mr. Schwartz’s actions caused significant financial harm to hundreds of individuals, and hopefully today’s outcome delivers a measure of justice for the victims.”

In February 2025, Schwartz pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department appreciates the valuable assistance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement.

Trial Attorney Matthew F. Sullivan of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Connors for the Northern District of Georgia prosecuted the case.