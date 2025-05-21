Rocket Remit Expands to New Zealand: The Fastest and Most Reliable Way to Send Money Abroad

“We’re excited to bring our fast, secure transfer service to New Zealand,” said Harold Dimpel, CEO of Rocket Remit.” — Harold Dimpel

WELLINGTON, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket Remit, an Australian-born fintech company specialising in instant international money transfers, is now offering its services to New Zealanders. With a reputation for lightning-fast, secure transfers, Rocket Remit aims to provide a seamless, reliable, and convenient solution for sending money from New Zealand to countries worldwide.

A Trusted Service for Fast, Secure Transfers

Founded in Australia, Rocket Remit is revolutionising the way money is sent across borders. By expanding into New Zealand, the company is offering a cutting-edge service that allows users to transfer money quickly and securely from New Zealand to over 60 countries.

Many New Zealanders regularly send money overseas to support family members. Traditional banking services often come with delays and high fees. Rocket Remit’s service is designed to eliminate those barriers, providing a fast, secure, and cost-effective alternative.

Why Choose Rocket Remit?

Rocket Remit stands out by offering:

✅ Instant transfers – Funds arrive in seconds, no waiting around.

✅ Seamless experience – Send money via mobile or desktop, anywhere, anytime.

✅ Security and reliability – Advanced encryption ensures all transactions are protected.

✅ Transparency – No hidden fees or unexpected costs.

Making International Transfers Effortless

Rocket Remit’s platform is designed with the user in mind, offering an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. Whether you’re transferring funds to family members or friends, Rocket Remit ensures that your money is transferred quickly, securely, and with minimal hassle.

“We’re excited to bring our fast, secure transfer service to New Zealand,” said Harold Dimpel, CEO. “Rocket Remit is all about offering a solution that’s easy to use and ensures your money reaches its destination instantly and securely.”

Popular Corridors

Rocket Remit is committed to serving communities with strong connections to the Pacific Islands. Many people in New Zealand regularly send money to support family and friends in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji—and we’re here to make that process faster, safer, and more affordable. These corridors are a key focus for us, and we’re dedicated to delivering the best possible service for those who rely on regular remittances

🌐 www.rocketremit.com

