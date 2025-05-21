Montgomery County Black Collective to Host 2nd Annual Black Business Expo at The Universities at Shady Grove on June 10

2025 Black Business Expo La Belle Perfume Oils Younique Fitness

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Montgomery County Black Collective is pleased to host its 2nd Annual Black Business Expo on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from 4–7 p.m. The Expo will be held at The Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located at 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD.The 2025 Black Business Expo will provide small businesses in Montgomery County with the opportunity to network and showcase their products and services to the public, as well as to fellow business owners. Local and State of Maryland government agencies with programs that serve the business and consumer community will also be present. Attendees will enjoy one-on-one interactions with businesses and nonprofit organizations across a range of industries, including beauty, healthcare, career and business development, youth development, consulting services, education, and more.With nearly 500 people already registered and more than 70 Black-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies participating as exhibitors, this will be the Collective’s largest event since its inception. While exhibitor registration is now closed, individuals are encouraged to register for free and attend as visitors to support local vendors.The Black Collective also invites media professionals interested in amplifying stories about Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community-driven initiatives to contact Adrian White, PR Manager, at coordinator@mocoblackcollective.org.For more information, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/ About Montgomery County Black CollectiveThe Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/ MEDIA CONTACT: Adrian White coordinator@mocoblackcollective.org

