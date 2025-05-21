Potential Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of a Bill to Provide Reconciliation Pursuant to H. Con. Res. 14, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

On May 20, 2025, CBO transmitted an estimate of the budgetary effects of the 2025 reconciliation bill, as ordered reported by the House Committee on the Budget on May 18, 2025. CBO has not yet completed estimates of the effects of interactions among the titles of the legislation.

This letter responds to questions concerning the sequestration (the cancellation of budgetary resources) in accordance with the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 (S-PAYGO) that would occur if an enacted bill raised deficits by $2.3 trillion over 10 years.