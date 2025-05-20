Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,392 in the last 365 days.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

CANADA, May 20 - 6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a media availability following the Cabinet Planning Forum and take questions from the press.

West Block
Parliament Hill

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more