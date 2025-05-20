Temporary closure at Botanical Beach in Juan de Fuca Park

CANADA, May 20 - Botanical Beach in Juan de Fuca Park will be closed for 24 hours to provide time, space and privacy for members of the Pacheedaht First Nation to harvest marine resources and reconnect with an important part of their territory.

The temporary closure for recreational visitors begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, and ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025. During this time, people can visit other day-use areas in Juan de Fuca Park, such as Mystic Beach, Sombrio Beach and China Beach.

Located near Port Renfrew, Botanical Beach is one of four main areas in Juan de Fuca Park, which spans 47 kilometres along the southern coast of Vancouver Island. The beach is known for tide pools that display a variety of marine flora and fauna, such as red, purple and orange starfish, sea urchins, white gooseneck barnacles, blue mussels, green sea anemones and sea cucumbers.

To Pacheedaht, Botanical Beach is known as “Big Wave Beach,” and the marine and intertidal resources it supports are at the heart of Pacheedaht territory and culture.

Historically, Pacheedaht had a village called li:xʷa, located just above Botanical Beach. The village facilitated Pacheedaht’s stewardship of the area and its rich marine resources that continue to sustain Pacheedaht culture. These resources are now challenging for members to access due to the popularity of Botanical Beach.

The temporary closure is part of a joint initiative by BC Parks and the Pacheedaht First Nation to collaboratively manage Juan de Fuca Park. For more information about the park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/juan-de-fuca-park/