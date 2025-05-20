Assistance payments will continue during Canada Post strike

CANADA, May 20 - The Province is taking the necessary steps to ensure people continue to receive provincial disability and income assistance in the event of a labour dispute at Canada Post.

The contract between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is expiring. CUPW has issued a 72-hour notice to begin strike activity on Friday, May 23, 2025, at midnight.

In preparation for the May 2025 cheque issue, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is working to ensure the distribution of payments is done in a timely manner and is incorporating lessons learned during the November-December 2024 strike. Despite the mail service disruptions during the 2024 strike, the ministry distributed 98% of monthly payments, aligning with normal distribution rates.

Income and disability assistance

It is vital that people receive their provincial income and disability assistance in a timely manner and the updated distribution plan ensures financial supports will be distributed.

All monthly cheques that are set to be mailed to clients and service providers will instead be sent directly to ministry offices for distribution.

Ministry clients and service providers who are unable to attend the ministry office to pick up their cheque can contact the ministry to make alternative distribution arrangements.

Approximately 88% of people will receive their payments by direct deposit, despite any potential Canada Post service disruption. For those who have not signed up for direct deposit, alternative options are available:

Sign up for direct deposit by providing their bank account information by contacting the ministry: through a toll-free phone call: 1 866 866-0800; online: MySelfServe.gov.bc.ca; and in person by attending a ministry office

Pick up at the nearest ministry office or Service BC office that provides ministry services.

Provide a written letter with your signature to allow for someone else to pick up the cheque on your behalf.

Senior’s Supplement

For seniors, primary financial supports are provided by the federal government through programs such as Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Any questions about delivery of these supports should be directed to the federal government through Service Canada at 1 800 277-9914

Through the provincial Senior’s Supplement, the B.C. government tops up federal assistance amounts for seniors with low incomes. The Senior’s Supplement ranges from $1 to $100 for singles and $2 to $220.50 for couples.

The provincial Senior’s Supplement, if paid by mailed cheques, will be delivered by Canada Post volunteers as part of the Socio-Economic Cheque Delivery program. This program prioritizes delivery to ensure essential benefits reach seniors who rely on them.

Concerns and contact information

Anyone concerned about not receiving their assistance cheque or Senior’s Supplement, or who has questions, is encouraged to contact the ministry at 1 866 866-0800 to discuss options. To make other arrangements for the Senior’s Supplement, recipients can also email: FASBSENI@gov.bc.ca

Learn More:

Locations and office hours of Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offices and Service BC offices offering ministry services are available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=5658DF77EF6645308225C98B39112198

For more information about income assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=618B0DF0FFF4468AA591F48F27E86D10

For more information about disability assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=F0457B051B5346D284B1C586374CF2E1

For more information about the provincial Senior’s Supplement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/financial-legal-matters/income-security-programs/seniors-supplement

For more information about the federal assistance for seniors, such as OAS and GIS, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/campaigns/seniors.html