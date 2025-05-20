Traffic-pattern change coming for Highway 1 near 264th Street

CANADA, May 20 - Drivers are advised of upcoming traffic-pattern changes on Highway 1, affecting westbound and eastbound lanes, near the 264th Street interchange.

Effective as early as Friday, May 23, 2025, weather permitting, westbound drivers exiting Highway 1 at 264th Street will be redirected to a new off-ramp that leads to a new signalized intersection, allowing drivers to turn left or right onto 264th Street.

As early as June 13, 2025, eastbound drivers exiting Highway 1 at 264th Street will also begin using a new off-ramp connecting to the new signalized intersection that will allow drivers to turn left or right onto 56th Avenue. Drivers continuing onto 264th Street will need to turn left onto 56th Avenue, then proceed to the signalized intersection at 56th Avenue and 264th Street to turn left or right.

The existing off-ramps for 264th Street will be permanently closed. Drivers will exit the highway approximately 300 metres (westbound) and 500 metres (eastbound) sooner than before.

These changes are needed for the construction of the 264th Street interchange and will be in effect until the new interchange opens, advancing the widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signs and posted speed limits.

For the most up-to-date traffic information, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/