African Festival of Boston Celebrates 15 Years with First-Ever Gala and Weekend of Culture

Boston is coming alive with the sights, sounds, and soul of Africa as the 15th Annual African Festival of Boston returns with its most dynamic celebration yet.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston is set to come alive with the sights, sounds, and soul of Africa as the 15th Annual African Festival of Boston returns with its most dynamic celebration yet. To mark this milestone year, organizers are introducing a brand-new Gala Night on Friday, August 15, followed by the beloved two-day outdoor festival on August 16–17 at Boston Common.

For 15 years, the African Festival of Boston has served as a vibrant hub of cultural exchange, community empowerment, and artistic celebration. This year’s theme — “15 Years of Cultural Connection and African Pride” — highlights the festival’s journey, growth, and continued commitment to supporting African immigrants, diaspora artists, small businesses, and youth.

“This is more than a festival — it’s a tribute to our heritage, resilience, and global influence,” said one of the organizers. “Boston becomes a bridge between Africa and the world.”

The inaugural Gala Night will be a formal, red-carpet event recognizing African excellence through awards, live performances, and distinguished guest appearances. Confirmed special guests include:

• Annette Addo-Yobo, Former Miss Texas 2024 and First Runner-Up at the 2025 Miss America Pageant

• African Ryou, cultural ambassador from South Korea

• Fotocopy, Ghana’s youth music sensation

• Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), iconic Nigerian actor and global figure

Following the Gala, the free outdoor festival will transform Boston Common into a vibrant African village, featuring authentic music, cuisine, fashion shows, wellness activities, storytelling, youth programming, arts and crafts, and performances by local and international artists. This family-friendly event promises an immersive experience for all ages and backgrounds.

This year’s festival is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors: the City of Boston, Boston Cultural Council, Mass Cultural Council, Meet Boston, AfroSurge Radio, Wellness Health Plan, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, Eastern Bank, TD Bank, and many more. A special thank you to Trace+Plus, our official Global Media Partner, for amplifying the festival’s message around the world.

Event Highlights:

• Gala Night: Friday, August 15 | Red Carpet, Awards & Performances | Formal Attire | Ticketed Event | RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-african-festival-of-boston-tickets-1012461468507?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

• Outdoor Festival: Saturday & Sunday, August 16–17 | Free Entry | Boston Common | All Ages Welcome

All are invited to celebrate Africa’s rich culture and lasting influence. Come connect, learn, dance, eat, and experience the joy of unity in diversity.

For more information, tickets, or media inquiries:

africanfestivalofboston@gmail.com

www.africanfestivalofboston.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/africanfestivalboston

