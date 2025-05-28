Forum Health Expands Virtual Platform Acquiring Leading National Functional Medicine Thyroid Program

Forum Health expands virtual care with acquisition of Integrated Health Center of the Rockies, focused on women's thyroid and metabolic health.

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers and a pioneer in personalized healthcare, is expanding its virtual care footprint with the acquisition of Integrated Health Center of the Rockies, a leading telehealth practice whose Thyroid Transformation program is focused on women’s thyroid and metabolic health.Learn more about Reverse My Condition Founded by Dr. Heather Stone , DC, her clinical model has helped thousands of women suffering from hypothyroid, Hashimotos, and other autoimmune diseases across the U.S. reclaim their energy, repair their metabolism, and restore their health through its research -driven, root-cause approach to reversing chronic disease. Delivered entirely through a virtual model, the program combines expert clinical care with robust community engagement and education.Phil Hagerman, Forum Health CEO:“Dr Heather's groundbreaking work in virtual thyroid care aligns perfectly with Forum Health’s mission to make personalized, root-cause medicine more accessible. Their proven protocols and national reach position us to serve even more patients looking for answers beyond standard lab results and prescriptions.”Dr. Heather Stone, Founder of Integrated Health Center of the Rockies:“I built this program to serve the millions of people—especially women—who are told their labs are ‘normal’ but still feel exhausted, overweight, and unheard. Joining Forum Health gives us the opportunity to scale this mission and bring our protocols, virtual model, and education platform to even more people who need it.”At the core of the clinic is a highly engaged community—centered around its private Facebook – Happy, Healthy, & Lean, a group of over 90,000 ladies —who share experiences and receive guidance, encouragement, and education from Dr. Stone and her team. The program blends comprehensive testing with a comprehensive diagnosis along with authentic functional medicine principles, and lifestyle coaching to address the true root causes of thyroid disease, metabolic dysfunction, and autoimmunity.Virtual services include:Comprehensive Diagnostic & Specialty TestingPersonalized Treatment for Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’sWeight Loss Strategies for Women w/ Low Thyroid & HashimotosHormone OptimizationAdrenal and Gut Health SupportNutritional and Lifestyle CoachingLab Reviews and Ongoing Virtual ConsultationsAccess to a Nationwide Patient Support CommunityThis acquisition strengthens Forum Health’s position as a leader in functional and integrative medicine and accelerates its strategy to deliver best-in-class care beyond traditional clinic walls.About Forum Health, LLCForum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships.Forum Health, LLC’s parent company, Forum Health Enterprises, Inc., is a full-service Integrative Health/Functional Medicine Ecosystem, supplying a full suite of services including Whole Health Labs Direct, a laboratory fulfillment program, Pharmacy Direct, a pharmacy fulfillment program, InWell Biosciences, a nutraceutical provider, and Power 2 Practice, a full-service technology enabled EMR practice management solution. For more information, visit www.forumhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.