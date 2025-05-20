Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 20 May 2025

The following foreign Heads of Missionpresented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland

His Excellency Tadeusz Chomicki

(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of Austria

His Excellency Peter Storer

(c) The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye

His Excellency Sadik Arslan

(d) The Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay

His Excellency Miguel Ángel Romero Álvarez

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 MAY 2025

HIS EXCELLENCY TADEUSZ CHOMICKI

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF POLAND





Ambassador Tadeusz Chomicki is a career diplomat with 33 years of experience in the Polish public service. He previously served as Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, and Ambassador to China and Mongolia.

Ambassador Chomicki has held various positions over the course of his career, including Director General of Export Policy Department, Director General of the Minister’s Office, Director General of Asia Pacific Department, and Deputy Director General of Security Policy Department. He also served in the UN peace operation in Cambodia (UNTAC) in 1993. Ambassador Chomicki has led numerous Polish delegations in multilateral organizations and mechanisms related to cybersecurity and digital affairs, disarmament, export controls, non-proliferation and counter-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Ambassador Chomicki has worked as an academic teacher, researcher and visiting professor. He graduated from the Warsaw University with a Degree in Sociology, before completing his post-graduate studies at Oxford University and the European University Institute. He has also received an honorary doctorate in business administration in Hong Kong.

Ambassador Chomicki is married with two children.





. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY PETER STORER

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF AUSTRIA





Ambassador Peter Storer started his diplomatic career at the Consular and EU Internal Market Departments in the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, with a focus on Asia. He then served at the Austrian Embassy in Moscow and later as Counsellor at the Austrian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. From 2007 to 2011, he was Deputy Head of Mission at the Austrian Embassy in Ottawa as well as Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum in Canada. From 2011 to 2015, he was Director at the Austrian Cultural Forum in Tokyo.





From 2015 to 2023, Ambassador Storer was responsible for Asia, and Central Asia and Türkiye at the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs. Prior to his appointment to Singapore, he served as the Deputy Director for EU Common Foreign and Security Policy.





Ambassador Storer holds an Honours Degree in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Salzburg, Austria. In 1993, he completed his postgraduate studies at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna.





. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY SADIK ARSLAN

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF TÜRKIYE





Ambassador Sadik Arslan worked as a Research Assistant at the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences in Anadolu University from March 1989 to March 1996, before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara. He has held several posts at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, including at Türkiye’s Consulate-General in Jeddah, and Embassies in London, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.





Ambassador Arslan served as Chief Advisor as well as Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Türkiye (2010 – 2013), Ambassador to the Netherlands and concurrently Permanent Representative to the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague (2013 – 2017), Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Türkiye (2017 – 2019), Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva (2019 – 2023), and Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2023 – 2024). Prior to his appointment to Singapore, Ambassador Arslan served as Director-General for Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

Ambassador Arslan holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Ankara University, a Master’s degree from Marquette University, and a PhD in economic policy from Anadolu University. He is an alumnus of the Oxford University Foreign Service Programme. He is married with two children.

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY MIGUEL ÁNGEL ROMERO ÁLVAREZ

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF PARAGUAY

Miguel Ángel Romero Álvarez was born on 18 February 1967 in Asunción, Paraguay. He is a diplomat with over 30 years of distinguished service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay.





Ambassador Romero was promoted to the rank of Ambassador in 2018. He currently serves as the Ambassador of Paraguay to the Republic of Korea, a position he assumed in June 2024. He is also non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Mongolia, Republic of the Philippines, and the Republic of Singapore.





Ambassador Romero had previously served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Unit and as President of the National Boundary Demarcation Commission in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He had also served in various capacities in the Paraguayan Missions to Venezuela, Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Chile, the European Union, and the United Nations. He had played a critical role in negotiations between MERCOSUR and the European Union, as well as within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States – European Union (CELAC-EU) and Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) frameworks.





Ambassador Romero obtained a Master’s Degree in National Strategic Planning and Management from the Institute of Higher Strategic Studies in Paraguay in 2004 and completed a Diploma in Diplomacy at Oxford University in 1995.

He is also a graduate of the Diplomatic and Consular Academy in Paraguay and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language from the National University of Asunción.





Ambassador Romero is fluent in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.





