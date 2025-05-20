Border Patrol Intelligence Unit and local law enforcement thwart smuggling operation

EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Sector Intelligence Unit (RGV SIU) provided crucial real-time intelligence to local law enforcement that led to the disruption of a human smuggling operation in Fayette County, Texas.

On May 19th, 2025, deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford F-250 hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with round hay bales. When inconsistencies emerged during questioning, FCSO reached out to the Border Patrol's Sector Intelligence Unit for assistance.

After the RGV SIU provided intelligence to the FCSO, deputies conducted a more thorough search of the vehicle and trailer, discovering hidden compartments within the hay bales concealing 13 illegal aliens.

The driver of the F-250, a U.S. citizen was taken into custody by FCSO and charged with Smuggling of Persons. The vehicle and trailer were seized by local authorities. The illegal aliens will be processed accordingly.

"This collaborative effort demonstrates how intelligence sharing between federal and local law enforcement agencies can effectively combat transnational criminal organizations," said Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. "The partnership developed by our intelligence teams with local and state authorities is proving invaluable in disrupting smuggling corridors."

~CBP~