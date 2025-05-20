New U.S. Customs and Border Protection Albuquerque Port Director Jeremy Brodsky sworn in during change of command ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Albuquerque Port Director Jeremy Brodsky was sworn into office January23 during a formal change of command ceremony. Family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries attended the event at the Albuquerque Sunport International Airport.

Albuquerque Port Director Jeremy Brodsky.

The ceremony included the CBP Honor Guard posting the colors, the national anthem and remarks from El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. The ceremony also included the passing of the El Paso Field Office guidon from DFO Mancha to Mr. Brodsky. After accepting the guidon, Mr. Brodsky was administered the CBP oath of office by DFO Mancha. The new port director then addressed the audience.

“I am truly honored and humbled to accept the role of Port Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Standing before you, I’m reminded of the dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism that defines our organization. said CBP Albuquerque Port Director Jeremy Brodsky. “Taking on this role is both a privilege and a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

In his new role as Albuquerque port director Mr. Brodsky will work to ensure that the agency’s primary mission of preventing terrorists or weapons of terror from entering the United States is accomplished daily. Mr. Brodsky is also responsible for all immigration issues related to the admission and exclusion of people applying for entry into the United States. He also is responsible for customs and agriculture inspections at the ports of entry to ensure that all goods and people entering the United States do so in accordance with our laws and regulations, while ensuring that they are facilitated in their processing to support the global marketplace and the international tourism industries.

Mr. Brodsky has more than 15 years of service and brings with him extensive experience and skills in multiple operational environments to include airport, seaport, and express consignment operations. Mr. Brodsky began his government career in 2009 with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the Port of Bangor, Maine.

Albuquerque Port Director Jeremy Brodsky addresses audience during ceremony.

In his previous role as Port Director in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was responsible for the Indianapolis International Airport, Fort Wayne User Fee Airport, and the FedEx Express Consignment Hub. Mr. Brodsky expanded enforcement efforts in the Indianapolis Area of Responsibility which resulted in a 220% increase in narcotics seizures and a 497% increase in marijuana weight seized in FY23.

Previously, Mr. Brodsky served as Port Director in Fairbanks, Alaska where he oversaw airport operations and worked with the Alaska Tourism Board to expand passenger operations. Mr. Brodsky also was responsible for implementing the Field Transformation Team (FT2) initiative in the State of Alaska.

Mr. Brodsky’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in public management and political Science, a master’s degree in leadership, and three years’ post-master’s degree in an interdisciplinary doctorate.

CBP Field Operations in 2008 adopted formal change of command ceremonies to unify the workforce and highlight the agency mission. Since its inception in March 2003, CBP has developed and implemented standards, policies and symbols to advance the internal and external recognition of the agency and to demonstrate the strides the agency has made as the guardians of the nation’s borders. The change of command ceremony is designed to meet those goals.