Making Western New York More Affordable

Advancing the (BABY) Benefit Initiative to Give Families a Strong Start

The FY 26 Budget allocates $8.5 million to support another nation-leading initiative aimed at enhancing maternal and infant health. This initiative involves providing a birth allowance — the New York State BABY (Birth Allowance for Beginning Year) Benefit — to low-income parents on public assistance. As part of her plan to transform New York into the best, most affordable place to start and raise a family, Governor Hochul will introduce a one-time $1,800 benefit at birth for New Yorkers who receive public assistance when they have a new baby.

The BABY Benefit will significantly boost household income for thousands of New York’s most under-resourced families during a crucial period in their lives. This boost will help alleviate birth-related expenses and ease the financial burden associated with caring for a new baby. This investment builds upon Governor Hochul’s long standing commitment to supporting pregnant individuals, new parents, and infants, fostering a stronger and more stable foundation for both parents and children. By putting more money in the pockets of working families, the BABY Benefit will contribute to the State’s ongoing progress in reducing child poverty.

Cutting Taxes for the Middle Class

The FY 2026 State Budget agreement includes Governor Hochul’s plan to cut taxes for more than 79 percent of all tax filers in Western New York. This huge win will deliver nearly $55 million annually in tax relief to 507,000 Western New Yorkers. This will bring taxes for the middle class to their lowest level in 70 years.

Sending Inflation Refund Checks to Western New York

While inflation has increased the prices on groceries and the cost of everyday items Western New Yorkers rely on, it has also driven sharp increases in the State’s collection of sales tax. Governor Hochul strongly believes the money the State collected belongs back in the pockets of New Yorkers, and wouldn’t agree to a Budget deal that didn’t prioritize hardworking families.

The FY 2026 State Budget agreement includes Governor Hochul’s plan to send New York’s first-ever inflation refund checks, which will put $152.7 million back in the pockets of over 585,000 Western New York taxpayers.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “I applaud Gov Hochul’s affordability proposals, which include cutting taxes for the middle class and expanding the size of the child tax credit. We know that when people have more money in their pockets that money gets spent in their neighborhoods, further strengthening their communities. Thank you Gov Hochul for providing this support for families across the state, and especially here in Western New York.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Speaking with my constituents, there is no doubt that affordability remains a top priority, especially in light of the federal tariffs that are driving up costs for hard-working families here in Buffalo and Western New York. This year, I'm proud to have helped deliver a budget that invests heavily in Western New York and makes our state a more affordable place to live. We passed a tax cut that will save the average Western New Yorker hundreds of dollars, we are providing free school meals for all students, and we expanded the child tax credit to make raising a family more affordable. I'd like to thank Governor Hochul for partnering with the State Legislature to address the needs of the people we represent in this year's budget.”