FAA Issues Interim Order Reducing the Flight Arrival and Departure Rate at Newark Liberty International Airport

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The FAA issued an interim order reducing the flight arrival and departure rate at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Under the interim order issued Tuesday, the maximum hourly rate will be:

28 arrivals and 28 departures until construction of Runway 4-Left/22-Right is complete. Daily construction will end on June 15, 2025, but will continue on Saturdays until the end of the year.

Outside of the construction period, 34 arrivals and departures until Oct. 25, 2025.

“Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

The new limits take effect on May 20. The FAA discussed the plan with airlines during last week’s delay-reduction meeting.

The FAA may change the targeted limits if it determines capacity exists to accommodate more flights without a significant increase in delays, or that further flight reductions are necessary.

How the FAA is Taking Action: