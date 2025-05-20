Douglas, GA (May 20, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jon Worrell, age 58, of Douglas, Georgia, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Aggravated Battery related to the death of his wife, Doris Worrell, almost 20 years ago. Jon, a current resident of Maryville, Missouri, was taken into custody without incident. The GBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryville Department of Public Safety. Jon is currently waiting for an extradition hearing to determine the timing of his return to Coffee County, Georgia.

On September 20, 2006, the GBI regional investigative office in Douglas, Georgia, was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation at Jon’s Sports Park in Douglas, Georgia. Doris Worrell, 39 years old at the time, was found shot and killed inside their local business. Over the years, the GBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office pursued investigative leads, both in the U.S. and internationally, remaining committed to uncovering the truth behind Doris’ murder. This arrest is the direct result of those relentless efforts.

The GBI, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators will provide additional information about the investigation.