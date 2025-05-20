Albizu University Announces Launch of Men’s and Women’s Soccer at Miami Campus; Pursues NAIA’s Pathways to Membership

(L to R) Joshua Olave, Sebastian Olave, and Athletic Director Juan Carlos Gonzalez (L to R) Anabell Deven Flores, Joshua Olave, Sebastian Olave

The initiative complements Albizu’s degrees and academic focus in psychology, health, education, and community-centered professions

Adding intercollegiate athletics supports our commitment to expanding student engagement, enhancing campus vibrancy, and growing enrollment in a mission-aligned and sustainable way.” — Dr. Yianni Vassiliou (Chancellor - Albizu University Miami Campus)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albizu University is proud to announce the launch of Intercollegiate Athletics with men’s and women’s soccer teams at its Miami Campus , with competition to begin in Fall 2025. The university initiated the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) Pathways to Membership process, enhancing student life and furthering its mission to promote academic and personal growth through inclusive excellence.“This is a transformational step forward for our Miami Campus,” said Dr. Yianni Vassiliou, Chancellor of Albizu University’s Miami Campus. “Adding intercollegiate athletics—beginning with men’s and women’s soccer—supports our commitment to expanding student engagement, enhancing campus vibrancy, and growing enrollment in a mission-aligned and sustainable way.”The proposed program anticipates recruiting an initial cohort of 30 student-athletes, supported by a targeted scholarship program and athletic director and coaching staff, with plans for expansion in subsequent years. The initiative complements Albizu’s degrees and academic focus in psychology, health, education, and community-centered professions, drawing from South Florida’s strong soccer culture and demand for mental health, education, behavioral sciences, and culturally responsive education.Albizu’s administration has identified local field partnerships and a clear implementation timeline, including coaching staff and launching outreach this spring. Juan Carlos (JC) Gonzalez has been hired as the Athletic Director and Men's & Women's Head Soccer Coach. The university projects significant enrollment growth from the program, with expectations to double the impact through future athletic offerings.To request additional information, please contact Athletic Director Gonzalez at jcgonzalez@ albizu.edu or fill out the online form at www.albizu.edu/athletics About Albizu UniversityProud of its roots and commitment to excellence in program offerings, Albizu University is a private, non-profit institution of higher learning with campuses in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Miami, Florida, and a University Center in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. It was the only regionally accredited secular University in the continental United States named in honor of a Hispanic, the distinguished Puerto Rican psychologist Dr. Carlos Albizu-Miranda. To date, over 9,000 graduates call Albizu University their Alma Mater—a university that prides itself on educating culturally competent individuals capable of serving the diverse populations of our global community. Albizu University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in psychology, education, speech-language pathology, and human services, as well as an ESOL program, taught by a diverse, expert faculty. Total enrollment is over 2,000 students representing 65 countries. Albizu University’s Miami Campus was recently recognized as the top institution for Best Online Master’s in Organizational Psychology Programs 2020 by BestColleges.com. For more information, visit albizu.edu.###

