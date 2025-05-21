Pat Moffett’s Outrageous and Uplifting Vietnam Memoir, Lucked Out, Set to Stir Hearts and Split Sides

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed storyteller and veteran Pat Moffett returns with a power-packed memoir, Lucked Out, an unflinching and often hilarious chronicle of his service as a young Army clerk in Vietnam. With echoes of Catch-22, Good Morning, Vietnam, and MASH*, Moffett delivers a story only he could tell — a raucous, deeply human narrative that dances on the razor’s edge between chaos and comedy.A War Story Like No Other: Absurd, Uplifting, and UnforgettableForget the foxholes — Lucked Out lands in the “rear,” where Moffett, thanks to a typographical error, dodges the front lines but not the insanity. What begins as an ordinary draft story quickly turns into a madcap journey featuring hijacked helicopters for pizza runs, rogue black-market dealings, covert missions for commanding officers, and an unforgettable cast of characters that includes drunken pranksters, three-legged dogs, and sergeants who speak in creative expletives.Yet underneath the wisecracks and misadventures lies something more profound: a searing honesty about fear, survival, and the human cost of war. Moffett’s narrative masterfully blends gallows humor with heartfelt moments, reminding us that even in the absurdity of war, friendship, and laughter are what keep men sane — and alive.Not Just a Memoir. A Movement of Memory.Praised by The Veteran, Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, and Midwest Book Review. Lucked Out doesn’t retread familiar ground. It explodes it. Critics call it “a Netflix-ready memoir,” “brilliant, shocking, hilarious,” and “the most engaging, hilarious book about wartime experiences since MASH* or Catch-22.”With his trademark blend of wit and warmth, Moffett gives voice to a generation of soldiers whose stories deserve to be heard — the clerks, the cooks, the guys who “fought boredom more than bullets” — and yet came home with scars just the same.About the AuthorPat Moffett is a decorated U.S. Army veteran, celebrated speaker, and award-winning author. With a writing style as charismatic as his Brooklyn upbringing, Moffett has carved a niche as one of the most original voices in military memoirs.His previous works include the acclaimed and award-winning “Ice Cream in the Cupboard,” which he adapted into a feature film and worked on as Executive Producer.With “Lucked Out,” he invites readers on an unforgettable journey through the absurdities, terrors, and heart of wartime service — and proves once again that some stories can only be told with a raised eyebrow and a punchline.Availability & ContactLucked Out is now available in print and digital formats via major online retailers.For review copies, interviews, speaking engagements, purchases, or more information, check out the following channels:Book Link: https://a.co/d/31wpAMU

