MEDIA ADVISORY: Hawai‘i Army National Guard to hold Public Meeting on PFAS report

Posted on Feb 23, 2023

#2023-001 February 23, 2023

Hawai‘i Army National Guard to hold Public Meeting on PFAS report

PEARL CITY, HI- The Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be holding a public meeting

on Friday, February 24, 2023 at their Waiawa training facility to discuss the results of a recent

Site Inspection report concerning per- and polyfluoroakyl substances (PFAS), the HIARNG’s

future plans, and actions to be taken. Representatives from the HIARNG and the Army National

Guard (ARNG), along with State of Hawai‘i Department of Health officials, will be on hand for

open house discussions followed by the public meeting.

Residents, renters and owners of properties in the Waiawa Road neighborhood have been

invited and are encouraged to attend, as well as the general public.

What: Public Meeting about PFAS report

Who: The Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Army National Guard

Why: To discuss results from a recent Waiawa Site Inspection report, plans and actions

When: Friday, February 24, 2023

Where: 96-1210 Waihona Road, Pearl City HI, 96782 (Pearl City industrial park)

Media are invited to conduct interviews with HIARNG and ARNG representatives at 3:30pm. The

open house begins at 4:30pm and the public meeting will begin at 5:30pm.

