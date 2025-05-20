Wood Village company earns workplace safety, health recognition with Oregon OSHA program

Advanced Precision Anodizing is committed to the safety and health of its employees, so much so that the Wood Village company has completed its first year in Oregon OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).

SHARP, primarily set up to help small- and mid-sized employers, coaches employers on how to effectively manage workplace safety and health. The program encourages Oregon employers to work with their employees to identify and correct hazards and to continuously improve. In turn, companies are recognized for their success in reaching specific benchmarks during the five-year program. An employer may graduate from SHARP after five years of participation.

Advanced Precision Anodizing is a family-owned business that provides protective and decorative finishing services, including anodize, chromate, passivate, bead blast, graining, and laser marking. With guidance from Oregon OSHA consultants, the company has achieved first-year SHARP status, a reflection of its dedication to going beyond minimum safety and health requirements, involving its employees in safety and health decisions, and building a culture of safety and health – among other improvements.

Advanced Precision Anodizing joined SHARP with a focus on growing its safety and health program and with a history of improvement: The company experienced zero injuries from 2022 to 2024. The company celebrated its first-year SHARP award in April.

“Our company is excited to be part of the SHARP program,” said Adriana Baehr, environmental chemist and environment, health, and safety manager for Advanced Precision Anodizing. “Keeping our employees safe is our top priority. When employees know they will go home safe to their families at the end of every work shift, we become more successful overall. It is good for employees, and it is good for management.”

The benefits of the SHARP program, which is part of Oregon OSHA’s free consultation services, include lower injury and illness rates, decreased workers’ compensation costs, increased employee morale, lower product losses, and community recognition.

Learn more about SHARP and Oregon OSHA’s free consultation services, which include hazard assessments, recommendations to control and eliminate hazards, written program evaluations, and hands-on training. Consultations involve no fault, no citations, and no penalties. Oregon OSHA consultants in workplace safety, industrial hygiene, and ergonomics can help employers reduce accidents and related costs and develop comprehensive programs to manage safety and health.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to oregon.gov/dcbs.

About the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition (O[yes]): (O[yes]) is a nonprofit dedicated to preventing young worker injuries and fatalities. O[yes] members include safety and health professionals, educators, employers, labor and trade associations, and regulators. Visit youngemployeesafety.org.

Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov