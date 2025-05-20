Morgan County Deputy Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide 

MORGAN COUNTY– Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Morgan County deputy in connection to the ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On May 2, 2025, agents began investigating the incident at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson. During the investigation, agents determined Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Faircloth (DOB 6/10/1968) shot and killed John Cox (DOB 5/30/1996) after responding to a burglary call at a home in the 300 block of Ray Cross Road in Harriman.

On May 19, 2025, the Morgan County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Faircloth with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Official Misconduct. This morning, Faircloth surrendered to authorities at the Loudon County Jail, where he was subsequently booked on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

