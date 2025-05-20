Brooklyn Pros Launches Local Directory to Help Residents Find Trusted Home Service Providers

Brooklyn Pros - Home Service Directory

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn residents and property managers have a new resource for hiring trusted home service professionals. Brooklyn Pros, a Brooklyn-based startup, has launched an online directory designed specifically for residents of Brooklyn and Kings County. The platform, available at findbrooklynpros.com, connects users with verified local businesses including plumbers, electricians, movers, cleaners, contractors, and more.

The directory was built to solve a common frustration among Brooklyn residents: the lack of reliable, local-first directories for hiring qualified professionals. National platforms often deliver irrelevant or out-of-area results, and many small local businesses get buried in search results or social media noise.

“Our mission is to make it easier for Brooklyn residents to find quality help close to home,” said Kevin Wolf, founder of Brooklyn Pros. “We’ve built a directory that puts local businesses front and center—no spam listings, no out-of-town results—just verified professionals based in Brooklyn.”

The platform serves every neighborhood in Brooklyn, from Williamsburg and Park Slope to Bed-Stuy, Bay Ridge, and beyond. Each business listing on the site includes service details, contact information, service area coverage, and verification status. Businesses that meet certain criteria can also earn a “Verified” badge, helping users identify trustworthy providers quickly.

Brooklyn Pros is currently accepting listings from home service providers across a wide range of industries. These include general contracting, plumbing, electrical services, HVAC, cleaning, moving and storage, painting, pest control, and appliance repair, among others. All listings are free and include the option for businesses to claim and update their profile to ensure accuracy.

In addition to free listings, the platform offers upgraded visibility options for businesses looking to grow their local reach. Featured listings allow businesses to appear more prominently in category results, while Premium listings provide enhanced visibility, lead capture tools, and guaranteed inclusion in Brooklyn Pros’ annual “Top 50” awards. More information on these options can be found at our website.

The platform has been designed with both usability and SEO in mind. Residents can search by service type or browse by category. The layout is optimized for both desktop and mobile users, providing quick access to reliable information. Listings are prioritized based on location relevance and trust signals, not just paid placement.

Brooklyn Pros is especially useful for homeowners planning renovations, renters in need of end-of-lease cleaning or urgent repairs, and property managers looking to build a reliable vendor network. The platform also supports real estate agents and investors seeking dependable local partnerships.

“We’re proud to serve not just residents but the small businesses that keep Brooklyn running,” said Wolf. “Local contractors and service pros deserve visibility. We make it easy for them to connect with people who need their services—without relying on expensive national platforms.”

Brooklyn Pros plans to continue expanding its offerings over time, with a focus on highlighting exceptional local businesses through features, awards, and search visibility. As more Brooklyn residents rely on digital tools to make decisions about home services, the company believes trust, transparency, and locality will be the key differentiators.

The directory is now live and available to the public. Residents can browse available services or search directly at findbrooklynpros.com. Local home service businesses are encouraged to visit the same site to claim or submit their listing and explore upgrade options for enhanced visibility and lead generation.

