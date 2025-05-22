GES’ Global Advantage Program Prioritizes Customers with More Than Just Equipment Repairs

There’s a difference between a vendor and partner. One fixes problems; the other ensures they don’t come back — giving customers a reason to return.

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnership is all about support, and that’s exactly why leading manufacturers are choosing the Global Advantage Program provided by Global Electronic Services (GES).The GES service model rewards loyalty, lowers costs, and removes friction from every stage of the repair process. Customers who enroll receive more than great repairs. They benefit from faster turnarounds, extended coverage, and preferred pricing. When the clock is ticking and the production line is waiting, these advantages make a measurable difference.The Global Advantage Program is built for the manufacturers who send it all. Some GES clients send a drive or two each year. Others send full pallets every week. The program was developed with both in mind — but it’s the high-volume, high-trust partnerships that gain the most from it. Larry from Columbus, KS says, "I use Global Electronic Services because of the quick turn and the wide variety of items they repair for us."The program was specifically designed for companies that rely on GES as a long-term source for Repair, Sales & Service of Industrial Electronics, Servo Motors AC & DC Motors , Hydraulics & Pneumatics. These are the clients who need fast, consistent service at scale — and who deserve more in return. Ed in Sparks, NV shares, "I used to deal with four other companies, but now all my business goes to Global Electronic Services for their great service and timely manner."Each benefit in the Global Advantage Program is designed to eliminate barriers, accelerate approvals, and reward consistency. This is not a points system or referral game — it’s a clear, consistent structure that prioritizes loyal customers and delivers real-world value with every repair:- Repair Price Guarantee: GES will meet or beat any competitor’s price.- Free Evaluations on All Items: No bench fees or diagnostic costs. Customers simply send in the item — GES handles the rest.- Fast 3–5 Day Turnaround: Most repairs are completed within this window as a standard practice.- Rush Service Available: Expedited service is available when faster turnaround is needed.There is no substitute for proven service — but there is a way to make it easier, faster, and more affordable every time. The Global Advantage Program was developed from years of experience identifying what slows down approvals, what causes repeat failures, and what keeps maintenance managers up at night. It removes friction at the most common pain points:- No waiting for quotes to get started- No delays due to warranty uncertainty- No pressure to compromise on quality- No need to manage multiple vendors across locationsInstead, the program delivers consistent pricing, simplified logistics, and faster repairs — across every department, every facility, and every quarter.The Global Advantage Program is tailored for companies that trust GES with multiple assets, recurring repairs, or multi-site coverage. For clients who already consider GES their go-to for servo motor repair or drive testing, enrollment offers an opportunity to deepen that relationship.That loyalty is returned with every repair — not just through better pricing and faster service, but through a partnership that grows over time. Because while a one-time fix is helpful, a streamlined, reliable, and scalable repair solution is the true mark of partnership.The Global Advantage Program turns one-time repairs into long-term confidence. With built-in benefits that make it easier to send items in, get them back, and move forward — fast.To learn more or to enroll, visit www.gesrepair.com or call their team of experts at 877-249-1701.

