L. Fitzgerald Stills to Release Debut Book 'It's Time to Rewrite Your Story' in 2025

ST HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and minister L. Fitzgerald Stills has announced the upcoming release of his debut book, *It’s Time to Rewrite Your Story*, set for publication in 2025. The work draws upon decades of ministry experience and biblical principles to provide readers with spiritual guidance for navigating life with purpose and faith.In the book, Stills presents tools rooted in Scripture aimed at helping readers develop a Kingdom mindset, deepen spiritual discipline through prayer and meditation, and overcome challenges through biblical truth.“*It’s Time to Rewrite Your Story* is written for those desiring a more dynamic spiritual life,” said Stills. “It reflects the journey of leaving behind surface-level faith in favor of a deeper relationship with God.”About the Book*It’s Time to Rewrite Your Story* outlines a framework for individuals seeking to align their lives with Christian teachings. Through a combination of personal insights and theological study, the book encourages readers to:- Embrace a Kingdom-centered perspective- Develop spiritual intimacy through disciplined devotion- Recognize and confront spiritual deception- Live intentionally according to biblical principlesTarget AudienceThe book is intended for a broad Christian audience, including:- Believers seeking to strengthen their relationship with God- Individuals experiencing spiritual fatigue or doubt- Readers interested in biblical discipleship and Kingdom theologyAbout the AuthorL. Fitzgerald Stills is an ordained minister and spiritual mentor with over 30 years of experience in Christian leadership. His ministry emphasizes Kingdom living, discipleship, and scriptural engagement. Through teaching and writing, he aims to support believers in spiritual growth and purpose-driven living.Availability*It’s Time to Rewrite Your Story* will be available in both print and digital formats through major retailers upon release in 2025.Contact InformationL. Fitzgerald StillsEmail: FTLTFOUNDATION@GMAIL.COMPublisher: Hexa Book Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.