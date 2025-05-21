Pop & Sol Disrupts the Snack Aisle with Bold Flavored Nuts Backed By 95 Years of Extraordinary Craft

Not Your Grandpa's Nuts

A debut retail brand from Nuts.com blends heritage, big flavors, and unbeatable quality to deliver pure joy in every bite.

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuts.com, the family-owned direct-to-consumer brand known for making food anything but boring, is hitting store shelves for the first time with the launch of Pop & Sol - a flavor-packed, feel-good snack with serious cred. The brand new lineup features eight wildly craveable snacks that are only found in stores, including four savory standouts exclusive to Target. Created in-house by the same crew that’s been roasting and mixing since 1929 and inspired by grandpa Poppy Sol, Pop & Sol delivers premium treats with vibrant, unique flavors that break away from the ordinary. These are not your grandpa’s nuts, but they are actually our grandpa’s nuts!MEET THE FLAVORSPop & Sol satisfies every craving - from savory to sweet - with each flavor celebrating quality, fun and the unexpected.Savory Snacks (Exclusively at Target):-Jalapeño Cashews: Buttery cashews with a spicy kick and balanced crunch.-Roasted Elote Peanuts: Spicy, zesty peanuts inspired by Mexican street corn.-Sea Salt & Pepper Cashews: Roasted cashews with the right touch of salt and spice.-Sea Salt & Vinegar Almonds: Tangy, salty California almonds with the perfect vinegar punch.Sweet Snacks (Available at select ShopRite and The Fresh Market locations):Premium nuts are delicately enrobed in artisanal chocolate and real fruit or coconut dustings using a proprietary method.-Banana Dusted Dark Chocolate Covered Walnuts: Highest-quality walnuts with real banana flavor and velvety 55% artisanal dark chocolate.-Coconut Flaked White Chocolate Covered Cashews: Buttery cashews wrapped in 100% white chocolate, with a dark chocolate thin layer and delicate real coconut.-Raspberry Dusted Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds: Sweet California almonds enrobed in 70% dark chocolate and delicate powder from real raspberries.-Strawberry Dusted Dark Chocolate Covered Hazelnuts: Crunchy hazelnuts coated in smooth 70% dark chocolate and real strawberry powder.FOLLOW TO WIN THE WHOLE LINEUPTo celebrate the launch, Pop & Sol is running a limited-time sweepstakes on Instagram. Snackers can follow @PopandSol , like the giveaway post, and leave a comment for a chance to win all eight flavors and exclusive merch. Because what’s better than free snacks? (Trick Question.)SHAKING UP THE SNACK GAME“We’ve been obsessed with quality, care, and the art of snacking ever since our founder Poppy Sol started serving up nuts nearly 100 years ago,” said Nuts.com CEO PJ Oleksak. “Pop & Sol is our way of honoring that legacy, with flavors he definitely didn’t see coming. They are bold, flavorful, and delivered to our customers in the snack aisle where we know they are also shopping.”The launch of Pop & Sol marks a major milestone for Nuts.com as the company’s first move into retail after nearly a century and more than 25 years of serving customers across the country. It all started with Poppy Sol back in Newark’s open-air market, where he sold hand-roasted nuts and built community through food. With Pop & Sol, his same level of commitment is now ready to shine in snack aisles across the country. Follow the fun on Instagram @PopandSol, and learn more at popandsol.com.ABOUT NUTS.COMNuts.com, a leading direct-to-consumer and family-owned specialty snack company, crafts and sources thousands of the highest-quality nuts, dried fruit, snacks, sweet treats, confections, pantry staples, and gifts. Founded in 1929, Nuts.com was initially the Newark Nut Company, a neighborhood shop with a mission to make every bite exceptional. Driven by the same vision, the brand launched Pop & Sol, a flavor-forward snack line that pairs premium ingredients with unique flavors that are exclusively sold at retail. Nuts.com has grown from its humble roots to become the #1 destination for discovering, devouring, and sharing everything delicious, including gluten-free, organic-certified, sugar-free, and kosher options. The company serves more than one million customers annually and has more than doubled in volume since 2019. Nuts.com ships to all 50 states and Canada with facilities and distribution centers in New Jersey, Nevada, Indiana, Texas, and Florida. For more information, please visit www.nuts.com

