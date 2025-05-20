KENESTO UPGRADES ITS CLOUD-BASED DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION WITH LAZY LOADING

New Lazy Loading Reduces Startup Time and Removes Limitations for File and Folder Counts up to 10x for Design, Engineering, and Construction Organizations

The new, automated lazy loading capabilities developed by our team not only shorten load times but also reduce the memory required for local caching - now no practical limit to the number of files. ” — Michael Payne, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenesto announces a new lazy loading option for its cloud-based document management solution for design, engineering, and construction. Lazy loading reduces initial startup time by as much as a factor of 10 and removes all practical limitations for the number of files and folders that can be stored and managed. The release also includes support for document categories, a new capability developed in response to demand from Kenesto’s biotech customers to meet compliance requirements.Purpose-built for organizations managing large CAD assemblies or large sets of building documents, Kenesto delivers file locking, version control, granular file sharing, tasks, workflows, 3D viewing, and document categorization. Kenesto’s superpower is managing part assemblies – managing links in CAD assemblies is kryptonite for SharePoint and nearly impossible for consumer-grade solutions like OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox.About KenestoFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Kenesto delivers a cloud-based data management solution for engineering, design, and construction. The company focuses its development to serve customers who need to manage ever-changing technical data across wide geographies with distributed teams.

