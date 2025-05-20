KENESTO UPGRADES ITS CLOUD-BASED DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION WITH LAZY LOADING
New Lazy Loading Reduces Startup Time and Removes Limitations for File and Folder Counts up to 10x for Design, Engineering, and Construction Organizations
Purpose-built for organizations managing large CAD assemblies or large sets of building documents, Kenesto delivers file locking, version control, granular file sharing, tasks, workflows, 3D viewing, and document categorization. Kenesto’s superpower is managing part assemblies – managing links in CAD assemblies is kryptonite for SharePoint and nearly impossible for consumer-grade solutions like OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox.
About Kenesto
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Kenesto delivers a cloud-based data management solution for engineering, design, and construction. The company focuses its development to serve customers who need to manage ever-changing technical data across wide geographies with distributed teams.
