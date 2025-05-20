Memorial Day observances and events across the country
On Memorial Day and the days leading up to it, Americans from across the country will gather at cemeteries and memorials to honor and remember the service members who sacrificed everything in defense of our nation and freedoms.
VA is hosting ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day at VA National Cemeteries and invites everyone to join with Veterans and their families at these events taking place on and around Memorial Day weekend.
A full listing of free events at ceremonies and other community Memorial Day events can be found below.
Additionally, VA’s National Cemetery Administration is joining forces with non-profit organizations Carry The Load, Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans to pay homage to Veterans interred in VA National Cemeteries through a series of events, volunteer opportunities and shared stories.
Those who can’t attend events in person may also honor a fallen service member by leaving a tribute on the Veterans Legacy Memorial site. There, you can view Veterans’ stories, decorations and internment locations for millions who have been interred at VA national cemeteries, VA grant-funded state, territorial or tribal Veterans’ cemeteries, and certain National Park Service national cemeteries.
* We update this list often, and event information does change. Verify event details with the host organization or location if possible.
National:
May 15, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Calling all Artists! Submit work before May 22nd for Digital Art Exhibit
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Memorial Day Creative Sanctuary – Online
Alabama
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Ft. Mitchell, AL: Memorial Day Event – Ft. Mitchell, AL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Anniston, AL: Memorial Day Event – Anniston, AL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Montevallo, AL: Memorial Day Event – Montevallo, AL
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Mobile, AL: Memorial Day Event – Mobile, AL
Alaska
May 26, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Fort Richardson, AR: Memorial Day Event – Fort Richardson, AK
Arizona
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Carefree, AZ: Memorial Day Ceremony – Carefree, AZ
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Phoenix, AZ: Memorial Day Event – Phoenix, AZ
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Prescott, AZ: Memorial Day Event – Prescott, AZ
Arkansas
May 19, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Little Rock, AR: Memorial Day Event – Little Rock, AR
May 25, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Day Event – Fort Smith, AR
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Fayetteville, AR: Memorial Day Event – Fayetteville, AR
California
May 23, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Veteran Pre-Memorial Day Luncheon
May 24, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Arvin, CA: Memorial Day Event – Arvin, CA
May 24, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Dixon, CA: Memorial Day Event – Dixon, CA
May 25, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Santa Nella, CA: Memorial Day Event – Santa Nella, CA
May 25, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, San Diego, CA: Memorial Day Event – San Diego, CA
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Riverside, CA: Memorial Day Event – Riverside, CA
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, San Diego, CA: Memorial Day Event – San Diego, CA
May 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Vallejo, CA: Memorial Day Event – Vallejo, CA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, San Bruno, CA: Memorial Day Event – San Bruno, CA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, San Francisco, CA: Memorial Day Event – San Francisco, CA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Memorial Day Event – Los Angeles, CA
May 27, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Benicia, CA: Memorial Day Event – Benicia, CA
Colorado
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Las Animas, CO: Memorial Day Event – Las Animas, CO
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Colorado Springs, CO: Memorial Day Event – Colorado Springs, CO
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Denver, CO: Memorial Day Event – Denver, CO
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
No events listed for this week
Florida
May 24, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Jacksonville, FL: Memorial Day Event – Jacksonville, FL
May 24, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Tallahassee, FL: Memorial Day Event – Tallahassee, FL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, St. Augustine, FL: Memorial Day Event – St. Augustine, FL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Lake Worth, FL: Memorial Day Event – Lake Worth, FL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Bushnell, FL: Memorial Day Event – Bushnell, FL
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Mims, FL: Memorial Day Event – Mims, FL
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, St. Petersburg, FL: Memorial Day Event – St. Petersburg, FL
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pensacola, FL: Memorial Day Event – Pensacola, FL
Georgia
May 24, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Canton, GA: Memorial Day Event – Canton, GA
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Marietta, GA: Memorial Day Event – Marietta, GA
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
May 26, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Honolulu, HI: Memorial Day Event – Honolulu, HI
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
May 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12: 00 p.m. ET, Mound City, IL: Memorial Day Event – Mound City, IL
May 25, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Fort Sheridan, IL: Memorial Day Event – Fort Sheridan, IL
May 26, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET, Rock Island, IL: Memorial Day Event – Rock Island, IL
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Danville, IL: Memorial Day Event – Danville, IL
May 26, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Elwood, IL: Memorial Day Event – Elwood, IL
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Springfield, IL: Memorial Day Event – Springfield, IL
May 26, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Alton, IL: Memorial Day Event – Alton, IL
Indiana
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Indianapolis, IN: Memorial Day Event – Indianapolis, IN
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Marion, IN: Memorial Day Event – Marion, IN
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, New Albany, IN: Memorial Day Event – New Albany, IN
Iowa
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Keokuk, IA: Memorial Day Event – Keokuk, IA
Kansas
May 26, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Leavenworth, KS: Memorial Day Event – Leavenworth, KS
May 26, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Fort Scott, KS: Memorial Day Event – Fort Scott, KS
May 26, 2025, 12:40 – 1:40 p.m. ET, Fort Leavenworth, KS: Memorial Day Event – Fort Leavenworth, KS
Kentucky
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Louisville, KY: Memorial Day Event – Louisville, KY
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Nicholasville, KY: Memorial Day Event – Nicholasville, KY
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: Memorial Day Event – Lexington, KY
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Nancy, KY: Memorial Day Event – Nancy, KY
Louisiana
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Pineville, LA: Memorial Day Event – Pineville, LA
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Zachary, LA: Memorial Day Event – Zachary, LA
Maine
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Jonesboro, ME: Memorial Day Event – Jonesboro, ME
Maryland
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Baltimore, MD: Memorial Day Event – Baltimore, MD
May 30, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Annapolis, MD: Memorial Day Event – Annapolis, MD
May 30, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Baltimore, MD: Memorial Day Event – Baltimore, MD
Massachusetts
May 23, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Devens, MA: Memorial Day Event – Devens, MA
May 25, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Bourne, MA: Memorial Day Event – Bourne, MA
Michigan
May 25, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Holly, MI: Memorial Day Event – Holly, MI
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Augusta, MI: Memorial Day Event – Augusta, MI
Minnesota
May 26, 2025, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET, Minneapolis, MN: Memorial Day Event – Minneapolis, MN
Mississippi
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Biloxi, MS: Memorial Day Event – Biloxi, MS
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Natchez, MS: Memorial Day Event – Natchez, MS
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Corinth, MS: Memorial Day Event – Corinth, MS
Missouri
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, St. Louis, MO: Memorial Day Event – St. Louis, MO
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
May 26, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Omaha, NE: Memorial Day Event – Omaha, NE
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Maxwell, NE: Memorial Day Event – Maxwell, NE
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Beverly, NJ: Memorial Day Event – Beverly, NJ
New Mexico
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Fort Bayard, NM: Memorial Day Event – Fort Bayard, NM
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Santa Fe, NM: Memorial Day Event – Santa Fe, NM
New York
May 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Schuylerville, NY: Memorial Day Event – Schuylerville, NY
May 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Brooklyn, NY: Memorial Day Event – Brooklyn, NY
May 25, 2025, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET, Cofu, NY: Memorial Day Event – Corfu, NY
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Elmira, NY: Memorial Day Event -Elmira, NY
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Bath, NY: Memorial Day Event – Bath, NY
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Calverton, NY: Memorial Day Event – Calverton, NY
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Farmingdale, NY: Memorial Day Event – Farmingdale, NY
North Carolina
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Kernersville, NC: Carolina Field of Honor: Memorial Day Event – Kernersville, NC
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Salisbury, NC: Memorial Day Event – Salisbury, NC
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Raleigh, NC: Memorial Day Event – Raleigh, NC
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, New Bern, NC: Memorial Day Event – New Bern, NC
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Wilmington, NC: Memorial Day Event – Wilmington, NC
North Dakota
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Sturgis, SD: Memorial Day Event – Sturgis, SD
May 26, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Harwood, ND: Memorial Day Event – Harwood, ND
Ohio
May 25, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Seville, OH: Memorial Day Event – Seville, OH
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Memorial Day Event – Dayton, OH
Oklahoma
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Gibson, OK: Memorial Day Event – Ft. Gibson, OK
Oregon
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Elgin, OK: Memorial Day Event – Elgin, OK
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Roseburg, OR: Memorial Day Event – Roseburg, OR
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Et, Portland, OR: Memorial Day Event – Portland, OR
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Eagle Point, OR: Memorial Day Event – Eagle Point, OR
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Hammond, OR: Memorial Day Event – Hammond, OR
Pennsylvania
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Philadelphia, PA: Memorial Day Event – Philadelphia, PA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Bridgeville, PA: Memorial Day Event – Bridgeville, PA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Newton, PA: Memorial Day Event – Newtown, PA
May 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Annville, PA: Memorial Day Event – Annville, PA
Puerto Rico
May 24, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Morovis, PR: Memorial Day Event – Morovis, PR
May 26, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Bayamon, PR: Memorial Day Event – Bayamon, PR
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Columbia, SC: Memorial Day Event – Columbia, SC
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Florence, SC: Memorial Day Event – Florence, SC
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Beaufort, SC: Memorial Day Event – Beaufort, SC
South Dakota
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Sturgis, SD: Memorial Day Event – Sturgis, SD
Tennessee
May 25, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Memphis, TN: Memorial Day Event – Memphis, TN
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chattanooga, TN: Memorial Day Event – Chattanooga, TN
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Knoxville, TN: Memorial Day Event – Knoxville, TN
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Madison, TN: Memorial Day Event – Madison, TN
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Mountain Home, TN: Memorial Day Event – Mountain Home, TN
Texas
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Houston, TX: Memorial Day Event – Houston, TX
May 26, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, San Antonio, TX: Memorial Day Event – San Antonio, TX
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Dallas, TX: Memorial Day Event – Dallas, TX
May 27, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, El Paso, TX: Memorial Day Event – El Paso, TX
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
May 26, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Hampton, VA: Memorial Day Event – Hampton, VA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Culpeper, VA: Memorial Day Event – Culpeper, VA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Danville, VA: Memorial Day Event – Danville, VA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Alexandria, VA: Memorial Day Event – Alexandria, VA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Mechanicsville, VA: Memorial Day Event – Mechanicsville, VA
May 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Triangle, VA: Memorial Day Event – Triangle, VA
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET , Newtown, PA, Sandston, VA: Memorial Day Event – Sandston, VA
Washington
May 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Vancouver, WA: Memorial Day Event – Vancouver, WA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Seattle, WA: Memorial Day Event – Seattle, WA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Port Townsend, WA: Memorial Day Event – Port Townsend, WA
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Kent, WA: Memorial Day Event – Kent, WA
West Virginia
May 26, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Grafton, WV: Memorial Day Event – Grafton, WV
Wisconsin
May 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Memorial Day Observance- Tomah, WI
May 23, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Madison, WI: Hall of Heroes Induction of PFC Dennis Stoppleworth
May 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Milwaukee, WI: 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony
May 26, 2025, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Harshaw, WI: Memorial Day Event – Harshaw, WI
Wyoming
May 24, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET, Dubois, WY: “Veterans Talking To Veterans (VTTV) Memorial Day Weekend 2025”
May 26, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Cheyenne, WY: Memorial Day Event – Cheyenne, WY
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
