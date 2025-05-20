Army Veteran joined MOVE! and lost 205 pounds

Army Veteran Tanya Yates stepped on the scale at a primary care appointment. It read 350 pounds.

Yates had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, thyroid issues and chronic exhaustion. She was taking several medications to get through the day. That number on the scale opened her eyes to how far her health had slipped.

“I was tired of being tired from simple things like walking across the room,” Yates said. “Tired of my joints hurting every time I bent down to tie my shoes. Tired of sitting out of family events because I couldn’t keep up. I was done being that person.”

Yates knew the change wouldn’t be easy. After stepping off the scale, she asked her doctor for help.

Joining MOVE!

She learned about the MOVE!, VA’s weight management program designed specifically for Veterans.

MOVE! helps Veterans make changes and build healthier habits that they can stick to throughout their weight loss journey. MOVE! offers tools and strategies for healthy eating, staying active and managing health conditions.

Yates worked closely with her VA dietitians, Misty Pilgrim and Elizabeth Oferczak, to track her food, measure portions and make healthier choices, including buying smaller plates.

“The weight started coming off, not fast, but slow and steady,” Yates said. “After losing over 50 pounds, I realized I needed more help, so I asked about bariatric surgery.”

Bariatric surgery is a treatment for obesity. It changes the structure of the digestive system to limit how much food the stomach can hold.

A tool to stay on track

By June 2023, Yates had lost 105 pounds; however, her health risks remained.

Despite her progress, obesity impacted her daily life. The weight she still needed to lose strained her body. Diet and exercise routines were not enough to eliminate the health risks she continued to face.

“The surgery isn’t a quick fix,” Yates said. “I needed more help to reach my goal weight.”

With bariatric surgery as part of her plan, Yates lost another 100 pounds, bringing her total weight loss to 205 pounds.

She’s now off blood pressure and cholesterol medications and her thyroid medication has been reduced.

“I feel better than I have in years. I have more energy and do things I wouldn’t before,” Yates said.

Dietary changes become sustainable choices

On her journey, Yates eliminated five foods permanently: potatoes, pasta, bread, rice, and soda—all foods that are high in calories and carbohydrates and don’t support her health goals.

Yates swapped out starch-heavy and sugary foods for alternatives like cauliflower rice and zero-net-carb tortillas, making meals that fit her new healthy lifestyle.

“I didn’t cut everything out, but I had to make changes to stay on track,” Yates said. “I’m not depriving myself—I found balance.”

Trust the process

Along the way, Yates faced several plateaus. Her weight loss slowed, and sometimes she felt like she wasn’t making progress. But instead of getting frustrated, she took action.

She reviewed her food logs and adjusted her meals to ensure she was eating enough protein. She also added more vegetables and water. She reminded herself that this process would be slow and steady, and that staying consistent was what truly mattered.

Andrew Wunder, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s MOVE! coordinator, explained that this is a common part of weight loss.

“Plateaus happen. The body adjusts, and the weight doesn’t always come off as quickly as you want,” Wunder said. “But the key is sticking with it and adjusting your plan.”

Support from MOVE! and family

Yates credits much of her success to the support she received from MOVE! and her family. MOVE! kept her accountable with daily check-ins, and her family was there to offer encouragement through every challenge.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Yates. “MOVE! and my family kept me focused. I wasn’t doing this alone.”

Living a new life

Today, Yates is stronger, more confident and healthier than she’s been in years.

She can walk without pain in her knees and back. She’s keeping up with her grandkids and is back to enjoying life again.

“I’m ready for the rest of my life,” Yates said. “I want to live it to the fullest, for me and my grandkids,” Yates said.

Yates’ advice to Veterans considering MOVE! is simple.

“Start as you aim to continue. Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Just take the first step.”