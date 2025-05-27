ManuscriptHQ Announces Beta Launch of Groundbreaking Self-Publishing Platform

Join ManuscriptHQ's beta to simplify your self-publishing journey—no more confusion, just a clear, guided path from idea to published book

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ManuscriptHQ, an innovative new platform designed to streamline the self-publishing journey for independent authors, is excited to announce the official beta launch of its mobile app. This cutting-edge tool aims to simplify the process for authors at every stage of publishing, from writing to marketing, and is now open for early testers.

“We created ManuscriptHQ to empower authors by providing them with the resources and tools they need to succeed,” said a spokesperson for ManuscriptHQ. “Our platform is built by authors for authors. We understand the frustration that comes with the self-publishing process, and this app is our solution to making it smarter, faster, and more effective. We’re thrilled to open the doors for beta testers to help us shape the future of publishing.”

The ManuscriptHQ mobile app offers users a streamlined experience with a range of features designed to enhance the self-publishing process:

Step-by-step publishing checklists: Clear guidance from start to finish.

Beta reader feedback management: Keep track of and organize reviews efficiently.

Progress tracking: Stay on top of your tasks and deadlines to ensure timely completion.

Why Join the Beta?

By becoming an early tester, participants will not only be among the first to experience the app but will also have the chance to provide valuable feedback that will shape the final version of the full platform currently under development. Early adopters will enjoy exclusive access and the satisfaction of contributing to a game-changing tool for the self-publishing community.

“We’re excited to invite authors to join us in this journey. Your feedback will be essential in refining our platform to best meet the needs of indie authors everywhere,” the spokesperson added.

How to Join the Beta

Sign up today to get exclusive access to the beta version of ManuscriptHQ’s mobile app and help us make self-publishing smarter, faster, and more successful for authors around the world. Visit betatesters.manuscripthq.com to sign up for beta access.

Note: While you can sign up now, the beta testing phase will begin in approximately two weeks. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we finalize the platform. Please note that the full end-to-end ManuscriptHQ platform, including advanced tools for formatting and marketing, is still under development.

About ManuscriptHQ

ManuscriptHQ is a self-publishing platform designed to streamline the journey for independent authors. Combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly tools, ManuscriptHQ simplifies the process of writing, editing, formatting, and marketing a book. From comprehensive checklists to feedback management and progress tracking, ManuscriptHQ offers everything an indie author needs to succeed.

Media Contact:

Email: support@manuscripthq.com

Website: www.manuscripthq.com

