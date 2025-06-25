GREEN & GLAM Unveils A Future-Ready Blueprint For A World In Transition

Futures Architect Swanette Kuntze, founder of GREEN & GLAM, leads elite CEOs through complex change through a profound shift in perspective. Bold and future-facing, Swanette Kuntze blends strategic foresight with creative expression and helping leaders unlock unseen opportunities. Poised at the edge of possibility, Swanette Kuntze channels vision and wisdom to help leaders chart bold new paths into the future.

A new strategy model blending environmental integrity, tech foresight, and human-centric innovation helps leaders respond to systemic global disruption.

GREEN & GLAM isn’t about off-the-shelf advice. We help leaders uncover the unseen, bring clarity to complexity, and align their strategies with what truly matters,” — Swanette Kuntze

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries face unprecedented disruption and pressure to reinvent world systems and processes, GREEN & GLAM approaches a new paradigm for the future by offering a fresh perspective and new strategies and is unlocking solutions that blend environmental responsibility, cutting-edge technology, and human-centric innovation.According to Swanette Kuntze, the need for disruptive strategies has never been greater. “We are living in a time of rapid systemic shifts. Leaders require not only clarity but also a deeper understanding of the emerging landscape to make informed decisions,” she says.Founded by globally sought-after Futures Architect Swanette Kuntze, GREEN & GLAM specializes in guiding high-level decision-makers, visionary CEOs, impact investors, and system shapers—through pivotal transitions with a unique fusion of foresight, strategy, and intuition.In a world where innovation meets purpose, few embody the spirit of the emerging future quite like Swanette Kuntze, the voice of visionary transformation.“True innovation emerges from a willingness to look beyond conventional models,” Swanette Kuntze explains. “Our work is about helping leaders reimagine what’s possible. It’s about seeing what others don’t and building what others won’t.“Swanette’s work is deeply rooted in decoding complexity and connecting quantum principles to real-world strategy. Central to GREEN & GLAM’s approach is the Metanoia Mastery System, a proprietary framework that embodies the ancient Greek philosophy of profound perspective shifts. This system uses systems thinking, foresight, and strategic innovation to offer leaders the ability to reframe challenges, exploring alternative pathways and uncover opportunities through tailored, long-term, future-proof strategies."Our mission is to ignite a mindset shift in how leaders and industries reinvent systems and processes at the benefit of humanity, the planet and new world systems, making it not just necessary, but deeply desirable."Perspective and timing are central to GREEN & GLAM’s philosophy. The organization offers a unique lens shaped by its connection to the quantum field, enabling a broader and more precise understanding of how world systems evolve. Whether helping to position products for emerging markets or developing strategies that resonate with the next phase of systemic evolution, GREEN & GLAM ensures that leaders are equipped to act decisively in a rapidly shifting world.By providing clarity on the evolution of human consciousness and technological advancements, the organization enables decision-makers to align their strategies with the unfolding future. This clarity is instrumental in helping leaders introduce innovations at the right time and to the right audience, ensuring that their contributions resonate deeply within the transitional landscapes of industries and societies.At the heart of its work, GREEN & GLAM connects visionaries with a network of impact investors, scientists, and groundbreaking innovators in environmental and quantum technology. These collaborations foster the creation of co-creative ecosystems that address the interconnectivity of innovation across various systems.GREEN & GLAM's strength lies not only in uniting key players from diverse fields and but also in facilitating these connections, ensuring that the right people, ideas, and innovations converge to shape a sustainable and forward-thinking future. By bringing together influencers thinkers and doers, GREEN & GLAM catalyzes co-creative partnerships that bridge technology, science, and impactful solutions.Through these services, GREEN & GLAM sets new benchmarks for integrating environmental integrity, advanced technology, and human-centric solutions.About Swanette KuntzeSwanette Kuntze brings over three decades of cross-disciplinary expertise to her work, with a background in engineering, environmental innovation, and organizational development. Swanette has established herself as a global expert and visionary catalyst in shifting paradigms. She is a trusted advisor to global leaders navigating high-stakes decisions, known for her very practical ability to connect engineering with systems thinking, intuition and strategic foresight.About GREEN & GLAMGREEN & GLAM helps visionary leaders designing solutions that are as forward-thinking as they are impactful, identifying transformative trends and aligning leadership strategies with the emerging future. Leveraging Swanette’s elite global network GREEN & GLAM forges connections that amplify impact and accelerate innovation.GREEN & GLAM focuses on tangible solutions and urgent issues that call for immediate action, creating a powerful nexus of influence committed to shaping a sustainable future.GREEN & GLAM’s recent collaborations include working with outstanding innovators and impact investors, bringing groundbreaking innovations and transformative solutions into industries under pressure to adapt to new regulations and client demands.Projects span from converting agricultural waste into Biochar, to next-generation financial instruments like insured Carbon Credits and Real World Asset-based Tokens, to sustainable urban design for building luxury sustainable cities and regenerative communities.GREEN & GLAM is currently accepting limited engagements with global decision-makers and visionary leaders ready to embrace bold transformation to address the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly complex world.Follow us on social media and online for further inquiries and to explore collaboration opportunities.

