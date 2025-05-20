Be Aware of NBA Ticket Scams

Governor Kathy Hochul today warned basketball fans looking to purchase tickets to an NBA Eastern Conference Final game to be aware of potential scams. The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, and game one on Wednesday will be played at Madison Square Garden. Fans usually get excited about their favorite team and may decide to see them play live to be part of the experience, but it’s also an attractive opportunity for scammers to take advantage of high demand for tickets. Governor Hochul is urging consumers to follow tips provided by the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection to avoid event ticket scams leading up to the Knicks home games.

“As the Knicks continue their incredible run, I understand the excitement and pride fans across New York are feeling — it's electric,” Governor Hochul said. “But I want to remind everyone: don't let that excitement make you a target. Be cautious when buying tickets and only use trusted sources. Scammers are out there, and we won't let them take advantage of our fans.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “With the Knicks heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, excitement for fans is through the roof, but so is the risk of scams. I urge all New Yorkers, and all sports fans alike, to follow our tips from the Division of Consumer Protection when purchasing tickets to this historic matchup to prevent scammers from stealing your shot at seeing the Knicks take home the championship title.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “As many New Yorkers celebrate the Knicks’ big win and look forward to the next game, it’s important for fans looking for tickets to be vigilant and aware of potential scams. As Chair of the Consumer Protection Committee, I want Knicks fans to understand that this is an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of the excitement surrounding the team. Please pay close attention to the tickets you purchase because you don’t want to ruin your experience at the next big game with a fraudulent ticket.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “While we cannot wait to see the Knicks-In-Four, it’s equally important that fans are not sidelined by scammers looking to take advantage of the moment. I applaud Governor Hochul for issuing this timely alert and urge all New Yorkers to follow these tips to protect themselves and their money when buying tickets.”

TIPS TO AVOID TICKET SCAMS:

Purchase from the venue: Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Buy only from trusted sources: Buy only from vendors you know and trust. Be especially wary of online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other social media sites, as they are ripe with scammers peddling bogus tickets. Also avoid the so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates, since it’s easy for scammers to sell you a fake ticket and disappear.

Watch out for fake tickets: Scammers often use fake services that mimic legitimate payment platforms to trick individuals into providing sensitive information or transferring funds.Beware of resellers that re-direct you to a different payment platform or a different website. Official digital payment platforms are designed to integrate with existing systems to facilitate seamless and secure payment processing and do not redirect you to a different website. The process of buying tickets and paying for the tickets are embedded allowing users to purchase tickets directly from within a website, without being redirected to a separate ticketing platform.

Verify the seller: Research the seller and check for reviews and their reputation online. Check for a physical address and phone number. A legitimate seller will have a real address and a phone number where you can contact them. Also, verify the ticket details. Ensure the ticket details, such as the event name, date, and time, match the official event information. You can also look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.

Beware of low prices: Don’t let the excitement of finally finding a good deal on a ticket cloud your judgement. Many scammers use low prices and will try and pressure you into quickly buying the tickets. If it looks too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Consider paying with a credit card: Credit cards generally offer more fraud protection than other payment methods like debit cards and payment apps if you ever need to dispute a charge. Scammers often want you to pay with payment apps, prepaid gift cards or cash since these payment methods are untraceable and may not allow you to stop payment or reverse a transaction.

Use a strong password: Many stadiums and venues only accept digital tickets accessed through an app. Be sure to use a strong password to ensure a scammer can’t hack into your account and steal your ticket.

Want to stream the game instead? Know your rights with free trials: If you sign up for a free trial on a streaming service to watch the game, keep track of when the trial ends and cancel beforehand to avoid paying for an unwanted subscription. New York State law requires businesses that offer automatically renewing subscriptions with free trials to outline how prices will change and how you can cancel the service.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.