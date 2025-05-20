Revitalizing Long Island Downtowns

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 23 transformational projects on Long Island as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Eight projects were announced for Smithtown-Kings Park, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; eight projects were announced for Brookhaven-North Bellport, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and seven projects were announced for Mineola, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Long Island’s towns and villages represent the best of our state, and I’m investing in 23 transformation projects so they can continue to be the hubs of industry and culture we cherish,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will make our communities stronger for generations of residents and businesses while honoring the historic character that makes New York special.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Town of Smithtown – Kings Park

The Town of Smithtown has already taken significant steps toward revitalizing Kings Park with aggressive housing and economic development goals to catalyze future transformation through the DRI. The DRI projects will help to support the Town’s vision to create a walkable, mixed-use business district centered around the Long Island Rail Road station with access to restaurants, commercial development, community space and new diverse housing opportunities.

The 8 Smithtown DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Implement Main Street and Pedestrian Improvements ($4,500,000): Implement streetscape and pedestrian improvements to increase walkability and safety for both pedestrians and drivers along Main Street. Improvements may include utility line relocation on Main Street, bulb-outs, reduced curb cuts, widened sidewalks, accessible pedestrian ramps and high-visibility crosswalks. The streetscape improvements would also provide a reconfigured parking lot near 75 Main Street.

Install Town Green and Library Outdoor Learning Area with Connections to Local Trails ($1,435,000): Convert an underutilized municipal parking lot and parts of the library's open space into a new park. The new, expanded park will feature a gazebo/stage, a multi-functional outdoor learning area, a new playground community garden and seating. The park will have expanded pathway connections to the Hike and Bike Trailhead.

Transform 26-34 Main Street into Mixed-Use Development ($900,000): Construct a three-story mixed-use development at the heart of Main Street with new retail and community facility spaces and approximately 16 apartments. Building will be further set back from Main Street to widen sidewalks and improve pedestrian experience by Russ Savatt Park.

Rehabilitate the Historic Mixed-Use Building at 4 Main Street ($850,000): Renovate the restaurant, apartments and outdoor seating areas of a historic building on Main Street's most prominent corner. Exterior renovations include lighting, signage, landscaping, windows and insulation. Interior renovations include upgrades to HVAC, flooring, ceilings and equipment.

Restore the VFW Building for Community Events at 40 Church Street ($728,000): Complete restorations to enable community facility usage and events including roof, sidings, foundation sealing, windows, sewer connection, new signage and an awning. Interior work includes electrical, HVAC, flooring, painting, plumbing, generator and fire safety.

Establish a Small Project Grant Program to Support Capital Improvements ($600,000): Create a small grant fund that will help small businesses and property owners improve exteriors and interiors including signage and awnings, windows, entrances, patios, doors and sidings.

Implement Branding, Marketing and Signage Strategy for Kings Park ($400,000): Utilize marketing services to attract businesses and create a cohesive visual identity. This includes the re-design and installation of wayfinding signage, a new web and media presence and new programing strategies.

Create a Pedestrian Pathway from LIRR Main Street and Russ Savatt Park ($287,000): Create a pedestrian walkway from the LIRR Station to Main Street via Russ Savatt Park to guide pedestrians and visitors. The walkway will be improved with landscaping, crosswalks and lighting.

Town of Brookhaven-North Bellport

The Town of Brookhaven will use public/private partnerships to overcome inequities and strengthen the community. Through the development of NY Forward projects the Town will foster new affordable housing close and accessible to the LIRR station; a mixed-use business district; upgrade public amenities; building façade improvements; and streetscape enhancements to improve pedestrian safety.

The 8 North Bellport NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Implement Sidewalks and Lighting Improvements ($1,300,000): Implement new sidewalks on Atlantic Ave from Provost to Station Rd and Post Ave from Patchogue to Montauk Hwy. Install lighting on Atlantic Ave from Station Rd to North Dunton Ave, Post Ave and Montauk Hwy.

Develop Affordable Homeownership on Ecke Avenue ($1,250,000): Construct 32 homes with 32 Accessory Apartments (ADU) (64 total units) on vacant land.

Create Storefronts and Office Space at 1700-1742 Montauk Highway ($786,855): Commercial development with first floor retail and second floor office and community space.

Renovate a School Annex at 1415 Montauk Highway ($446,000): Renovate a school annex for Pre-K to second grade classes. Space will host events and programs open to the public.

Upgrade Robert Rowley Park ($345,152): Park improvements including upgraded playground equipment and surfacing, landscaping, new benches, upgraded and increased lighting, pickleball courts, basketball court improvements and upgraded fencing and paving.

Enhance Bellport Station ($200,000): Improvements to Bellport Station including cleaned up vegetation and new landscaping.

Improve Outdoor Space at the Boys and Girls Club ($96,993): Improvements include backyard and playground upgrades, basketball court construction, parking lot lighting and a meditation garden.

Upgrade the Facade at 1414 Montauk Highway ($75,000): Reface the exterior of the building and add new lighting, store signage and a sidewalk complex sign.

Village of Mineola

The Village of Mineola has engaged in thoughtful planning and supportive zoning changes to attract new businesses and people to the downtown, which has helped create over 1,400 housing units during the last decade. The NY Forward projects will build on these important prior efforts by creating more public spaces in the downtown; developing vacant parcels into mixed-use buildings; and completing placemaking and pedestrian improvements.

The 7 Mineola NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Redevelop Second and Main Street to Strengthen the Downtown Core ($1,300,000): Expand sidewalks on the north side of Second Street and east side of Main Street, install automatic bollards for temporary road closures, remove utility poles and bury power lines, and enhance streetscapes with landscaping and amenities.

Redevelop 199 Jericho Turnpike into a Mixed-Use Building that Preserves the Historic Façade ($1,000,000): Redevelop 199 Jericho Turnpike with a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use building featuring 30 residential apartments, including 15 affordable units and a 2,685-square-foot retail space, while preserving the historic bank façade and adding sidewalk pavers, street trees and parking.

Strengthen Pedestrian Streetscapes With a Focus on Lighting the Downtown Core and Installing Area-Wide Wayfinding ($850,000): Install wayfinding and gateway signage to promote Village identity and guide visitors to key destinations, while enhancing streetscapes with trees, planters, seating and the removal of cluttered poles.

Install a Public Mural on the Pavilion Garage and Activate Surrounding Public Space ($505,000): Install a large-scale mural on the north-facing wall of The Pavilion Parking Garage and transform the ground area into a flexible space with landscaping, lighting, seating and public amenities to create an inviting environment for events, commuters and residents.

Activate and Improve Connection from Station Plaza to Second Street Passageway ($417,000): Enhance pedestrian connectivity between the train station and Downtown Mineola by upgrading the Mineola Boulevard Bridge underpasses and Morgan Parc alleyway with improved lighting, public art and aesthetic enhancements.

Establish a Small Project Fund to Support Local Businesses and Improve the Public Realm ($300,000): Establish a fund to support property improvements within the NYF Area, offering grants for façade enhancements, signage, building renovations, accessibility upgrades, sustainability projects and public art, with tailored guidelines for private and non-profit applicants.

Renovate Facade of the St. James to Promote a More Vibrant Second Street ($128,000): Renovate the St. James façade to modernize its appearance with French sliding doors, updated lighting, new signage, an upgraded entryway and enhanced surface treatments to enhance customer experience and align with Second Street's revitalization.

In the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul secured $100 million in the FY26 Enacted Budget to create a Pro-Housing Supply fund to assist certified Pro-Housing Communities with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

Empire State Development Board Chair Kevin Law said, “As a Long Islander, I’m especially proud to see these transformative investments in Kings Park, North Bellport, and Mineola. These awards demonstrate how targeted funding can reinvigorate commercial centers while preserving their distinct identities. These projects address critical needs—enhancing accessibility around transit hubs, diversifying residential options, and modernizing infrastructure—that will position these localities for long-term prosperity and fuel regional economic growth that will benefit Long Islanders for generations.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said, “From creating a walkable, transit-connected downtown in Kings Park to advancing affordable housing and public amenities in North Bellport, and mixed-use revitalization in Mineola, these projects are reshaping Long Island’s economic landscape. Through DRI and NY Forward, we’re delivering smart, community-driven investments that support small businesses, strengthen infrastructure, and foster vibrant, inclusive downtowns where residents and visitors alike can thrive.”

State Senator Siela A. Bynoe said, “The seven NY Forward Projects planned in the Village of Mineola are a welcome investment in the future of the village and its residents. These grants stand as a testament to the forward-thinking work the Village of Mineola has engaged in to attract business and increase housing. It is an exciting opportunity for the village to now expand on that work with beautified streetscapes, improved lighting, support for local businesses, and increased walkability. I extend my gratitude to Governor Hochul for recognizing the transformational effect of investing in our downtowns.”

Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said, “I’m incredibly proud and grateful to see Kings Park’s vision come to life through the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. From Main Street beautification, which includes the prospect for the highly sought-after utility line relocation, to the new Town Green, Library Outdoor Learning Area, trail access and pedestrian connections to the LIRR and Russ Savatt Park, these projects will give our downtown the vibrant facelift it truly deserves—right where our community gathers every day. This milestone reflects the hard work of a talented team of planners, environmental experts, consultants, and our partners in government. I want to sincerely thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the Regional Economic Development Council, and especially the Kings Park community for their continued input and commitment throughout this incredible process.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Daniel J. Panico said, “The people and community of North Bellport have been and continue to be a priority of mine since being elected Supervisor of Brookhaven Town. This investment continues the positive momentum forward toward brighter days. I have long believed that people believe more of what they see with their eyes compared to what they hear with their ears. Accordingly, this investment will deliver tangible improvements and will enable us to continue our work in the North Bellport community. I thank the Governor, her staff, and all those who see the value in partnering with and investing in Brookhaven Town.”

Village of Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira said, “The Village of Mineola is excited to get these transformational projects started. The NY Forward Program will help the village achieve its goals of revitalizing the downtown into the premier destination on Long Island that it deserves to be. The local planning committee worked tirelessly with the community and the state planners to present the most transformative projects possible. As these projects get under way, along with the projects that have already been approved locally, our residents can see the positive change that is happening. Thank you to the governor and her team for their continued support of our great community. We are excited to get to work.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.