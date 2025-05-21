Hike Culture Magazine Announces Official Sponsorship of Hike Expo COLORADO

Hike Expo COLORADO Hike Culture Magazine

Partnership Creates Ultimate Platform for Casual to Mid-Range Hikers to Discover Trails, Gear, and Community

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hike Culture Magazine, the premier publication for hiking enthusiasts, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hike Expo COLORADO, the world's largest hiking-focused event scheduled for May 15-16, 2026, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

This strategic partnership brings together two influential forces in the hiking community, combining Hike Culture Magazine's authoritative voice in hiking media with Hike Expo COLORADO's innovative approach to experiential events. The collaboration aims to elevate the hiking experience for enthusiasts of all levels while showcasing the latest advancements in hiking gear, technology, and education.

Hike Expo COLORADO will feature cutting-edge hiking technology, educational workshops on accessible trail options and urban hiking paths, presentations by everyday hiking enthusiasts and casual explorers, and extensive networking opportunities for hikers of all experience levels. With a focus on soft, casual, and mid-range hiking experiences, the two-day event is designed to welcome everyone from neighborhood strollers to weekend trail enthusiasts, and is expected to attract thousands of attendees from across the country.

"The hiking community deserves a groundbreaking, transformative experience that celebrates and advances the culture of trail discovery and nature connection," said Celeste Miranda, Producer of Hike Expo COLORADO. "With Hike Culture Magazine as one of our official sponsors, we're creating a powerful platform where hiking enthusiasts can directly engage with the products, knowledge, and community connections that enhance their journeys. This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision of fostering innovation, education, and community within the hiking world."

"Having Hike Culture Magazine as one of our official sponsors elevates Hike Expo COLORADO to new heights," said Gracie Moreno, VP of Hike Expo. "Their industry expertise and dedicated readership complement our mission of redefining what a hiking expo can be. Together, we're creating more than just an event—we're fostering a movement that celebrates the diverse ways people connect with trails and recreation for the everyday person."

The sponsorship includes collaborative content creation, special event programming, and exclusive offerings for Hike Culture Magazine subscribers. Attendees can expect to see the latest in lightweight backpacks, durable boots, high-tech navigation systems, and other innovations that enhance the hiking experience.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 200 successful health and wellness expos, the team behind Hike Expo COLORADO brings unparalleled expertise to this collaboration. The event represents a significant milestone in the growing $25 billion hiking gear market.

For more information about the event, visit hikeexpocolorado.com or contact hello@hikeculturemagazine.com.

About Hike Culture Magazine

Hike Culture Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to the hiking community, offering in-depth articles on hiking destinations, gear reviews, and outdoor lifestyle content. With its tagline "Adventure planned. Culture lived," the magazine serves as an authoritative voice for hiking enthusiasts seeking to enhance their outdoor experiences through quality information and community connection.

About Hike Expo COLORADO

Hike Expo COLORADO is the world's largest hiking-focused event, featuring the latest in hiking technology, products, education, and community building. The expo brings together industry leaders, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers for a comprehensive two-day experience that celebrates and advances the culture of hiking.

